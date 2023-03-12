Texas rep. Jared Johnson speaks on TEA possible HISD takeover

State Representative Jared Johnson says it doesn’t make sense right now as a result of colleges within the district are progressing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — State lawmakers and native officers rallied ultimate week towards a state takeover of Houston ISD. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has been operating towards a takeover since 2019. The Texas Supreme Court simply cleared the best way in January. And now lawmakers say politics are at play.

Houston ISD has very much progressed because the TEA introduced its plan. And state Representative Jarvis Johnson, from Houston, questions the timing of TEA's transfer that lawmakers say is approaching.

“With all of the progression, it just doesn’t make sense at this time, “ Johnson says on Inside Texas Politics.”

Johnson stated that there’s numerous hypothesis as to why Governor Greg Abbott is opting for to do that. And the controversy about vouchers and faculty selection generally is a issue.

"My opinion on this is that it's simply being used as a political weapon to enable the governor to make good for his very small constituents that want to see vouchers in the state," says Johnson.

Johnson worries that the TEA’s fresh discuss restructuring its grading machine for varsity districts might be a part of an effort on this legislative consultation to make most effective sure colleges glance worse than they truly are to additional make stronger for varsity selection.

Last week, the Houston ISD Board of Trustees voted to finish its lawsuit to forestall the Texas Education Agency from in all probability taking up the district.

The TEA has no longer stated if and when the takeover is occurring. The company's newest remark stated it was once proceeding to study the Supreme Court's resolution so as to decide the following steps.