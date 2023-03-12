Oscars 2023: List of nominees

At the ninety fifth Academy Awards Sunday night time, all eyes will probably be looking at to peer if “Everything Everywhere All at Once” can cap off its sweep of primary trade awards. Jimmy Kimmel will go back to host the Oscars for the 3rd time, with the rite being broadcast reside from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The genre-defying “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” co-written and co-directed through Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, got here into the night time with the maximum nominations, and had already gained the highest prizes given out through the Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Writers Guild. All 4 films that had prior to now gained every of the ones awards went directly to win perfect image on the Oscars, consistent with the New York Times.

The forged has additionally been given its fair proportion of reputation, with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis taking house particular person Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ensemble additionally gained perfect forged in a movement image on the rite, which is incessantly thought to be an Oscar bellwether.

Others vying for perfect image come with the blockbuster sequels “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” in conjunction with extra conventional Academy Award fare like “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which gained 9 overall nominations, and “Tár,” which were given six nods of its personal, together with a perfect actress nomination for Cate Blanchett.

A complete record of winners and nominees is beneath:

Best image

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Best actress

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Best supporting actor

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

International movie

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best animated characteristic

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Original screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Adapted screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Visual results

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Original ranking

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Original tune

“Applause,” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Documentary characteristic

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Documentary quick topic

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Cinematography



James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Darius Khondj, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Mandy Walker, “Elvis”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár”

Costume design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Animated quick

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it”

Live motion quick

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Film enhancing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Production design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Makeup and hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

