Gloria Bruce and Shirley Clements weren't meant to be pen pals. Their 70-year correspondence resulted from a cheerful twist of fate in 1953. Bruce wrote to a British woman, who made up our minds to industry letters with a chum so each and every would have extra in not unusual along with her fit. Now Bruce and Clements's friendship has spanned kind of 700 letters, two continents and a large number of adventures in England and Louisiana and on 5 cruises all over the world. The pair, each 81, have transitioned from letter-writing to calling, emailing and texting as era has advanced.

On Sunday, the duo rode on a glide in a St. Patrick's Day parade simply out of doors New (*70*) — an job they selected as it was once one of the vital few native occasions that they had no longer already achieved in combination.

“We’re just like two little children,” Bruce stated as they ready for the birthday party. “We’ve been giggling since she came here.”

The ladies’s distinctive friendship, previously reported by New Orleans-based television station WWL-TV, started once they have been in fundamental college — Bruce in New (*70*) and Clements in Batley, England. One of Bruce’s classmates had a British pen good friend, and a few of that woman’s pals sought after writing friends of their very own.

Bruce, 11, volunteered and wrote to a lady named Susan. But she stated when she were given a letter again, it was once from Clements.

No topic — Bruce and Clements had so much in not unusual. Both beloved to learn and accrued stamps. Both had realized to embroider from their moms. Their birthdays have been 10 days aside.

As they were given older, their similarities deepened. The ladies each had youngsters, and either one of their first husbands died. They also have identical builds, which Clements stated made it simple for her to borrow Bruce’s nightgown as soon as when her baggage were given misplaced in transit to New (*70*).

The ladies’s manner of connection modified with time, too. At first, they wrote lengthy letters and weighed the envelopes on the post place of job sooner than sending them around the ocean. To alternate Christmas gifts, Bruce stated, they needed to mail the applications in November. They watched the clock all over their first telephone name as a result of a couple of mins price $35.

The duo in spite of everything met in particular person in 1985 when Clements, a biochemist, stopped in New (*70*) after a convention in California. The cross-country flight was once turbulent, Clements stated, and she questioned whether or not she would live to tell the tale to in spite of everything lay eyes on her kindred spirit.

Bruce joked that Clements had some other motivation for coming to the Big Easy: “She wanted some of our beignets, that’s what she wanted,” Bruce stated, guffawing.

As quickly as they met, their worries about whether or not they would really like each and every different in particular person evaporated. They spent their talk over with going to the French Quarter and doing a crawfish boil with Bruce’s circle of relatives. Their rapport, they stated, was once simple.

“We got on like a house on fire from the first minute to now,” Clements stated.

After that first talk over with, the chums noticed each and every different each time they might. Clements stopped in Louisiana after different work journeys. Bruce flew to Clements’s house close to Manchester 3 times. They went on cruises within the Mediterranean, Baltic and Caribbean seas.

By the time Clements landed in New (*70*) this month, it were 12 years for the reason that ladies had observed each and every different. Bruce ran to her within the airport, and they embraced.

After 70 years of correspondence, the ladies believe themselves sisters and “two peas in a pod.” Bruce laughs at Clements’s use of British words. Clements marvels at how Bruce labored in her husband’s ironmongery shop whilst elevating youngsters and serving as a Cub Scouts chief. They sympathize with each and every different thru heartaches, Clements stated, and beef up each and every different alongside the best way.

But Bruce stated the real secret to their decades-long friendship is laughter.

“She’s fun,” Bruce stated. “What can I say?”

Clements, in the meantime, attributes their endurance to the power in their bond.