Law enforcement in Denton answered to experiences of a bull strolling via a neighborhood over the weekend. Police started receiving calls at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday in regards to the animal strolling via yards on Malone Street, off West University Drive. Upon arrival, it was once discovered that the bull had turn out to be free after escaping from its proprietor’s livestock trailer, which was once parked at a close-by eating place.
Police described the bull as being “quite agitated” and stated that it was once refusing to get again onto the livestock trailer.
Body digicam photos from police confirmed the bull shifting during the boulevard as government labored to get him onto the trailer.
A neighborhood rancher who was once known as through the Denton County Sheriff’s Office used a tranquilizer dart to subdue the bull close to Panhandle Street, police stated. The animal was once then loaded onto the trailer.
“We appreciate the help of DCSO, Animal Services, and the rancher in ensuring the bull was safely returned to his owners after a three-hour ordeal,” police stated in a remark.