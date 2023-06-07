Prosecutors say video appears to show ‘drug deal’ in courtroom





A co-defendant in the investigation of Young Slime Life in Fulton County has been accused of giving drugs to Young Thug in court. During the selection process, Kahlieff Adams, who is serving life without parole for murder, allegedly passed a Percocet to the rapper while he was sitting next to his attorney. Security footage reportedly shows Adams walking towards Young Thug from behind and handing him the drug before walking away. Following the incident, deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office intervened, took the drug from Williams, and searched Adams, allegedly finding Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband. The court process was delayed as a result of the incident, causing no prospective jurors to be addressed. Young Slime Life is a violent criminal street gang, founded in 2012, affiliated with the national Bloods gang, according to Fulton County prosecutors. They claim it is a criminal entity, while defendants insist it is not. Williams started the Young Stoner Life record label. Besides, he co-wrote the hit track “This is America” with Childish Gambino.

