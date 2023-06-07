Missing Bradenton woman who may be with shooting suspect, police say

The Bradenton Police Department in Florida is these days looking for a lacking individual idea to be attached to a shooting incident that happened in a single day on Tuesday. Elecia Nicole Bing, elderly 38, used to be remaining noticed leaving the Tropicana Bradenton facility on Monday evening, accompanied through Demetrius Bell, elderly 50, who has been accused of shooting certainly one of his co-workers on the plant.

Both Bing and Bell are hired at Tropicana Bradenton, the place the sufferer of the shooting additionally labored. Bing is described as being 5 toes and 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she used to be dressed in a yellow protection blouse and blue denims.

Bell used to be remaining noticed using a black 2015 Camaro with Florida registration code QUQF97.

🚨 MISSING/ENDANGERED🚨 Elecia Nicole Bing, 38, used to be remaining noticed leaving the Tropicana Bradenton facility on Monday evening with Demetrius Bell, 50, who is accused of shooting a co-worker on the plant. pic.twitter.com/4MROcXMWgq — Bradenton Police Department (@BradentonPD) June 6, 2023

The Bradenton Police division is inquiring for somebody with information on Bing and/or Bell’s whereabouts to touch them straight away at 941-932-9300.