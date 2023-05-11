Texas mall shooting: Gunman Mauricio Garcia posted chilling video with before Allen Premium Outlets attack





The taking pictures that came about on the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas resulted within the demise of 8 other folks, together with 3 small children. The gunman, Mauricio Garcia, posted a video on social media simply before sporting out the shootings. In the video, he used to be noticed getting rid of a Scream masks and pronouncing, “Not quite what you were expecting, huh?” The police later showed that it used to be certainly Garcia who owned the account. García legally bought 8 guns, together with an AR-15 taste rifle, to hold out the taking pictures. He additionally had ties to far-right-wing teams and had posted Nazi-related pictures and hate-filled rants in opposition to ladies and racial minorities on social media. Several faux fundraisers have additionally surfaced on-line, claiming to strengthen households of the sufferers. The Texas mall stays closed till additional realize, and sufferers are being remembered for his or her braveness right through the taking pictures. Among them, safety guard Christian LaCour, who helped escort others to protection before being killed right through the taking pictures, used to be hailed as a hero.