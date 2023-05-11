Police find ‘very upset goat’ while responding to ‘person’ crying for help

The goat “had been separated from one of his friends.”

Police officials in Oklahoma who rushed to the scene of a “person” crying for help have been left in suits of laughter after the came upon that the person crying for help used to be in truth a “very upset goat” who have been separated from its pal, police stated.

Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey from the Enid Police Department in Oklahoma, first of all won a record from a involved member of the general public that somebody might be heard yelling for help within the space.

Upon arriving on scene, the officials heard the similar faint cries of somebody yelling within the distance.

“I think that’s a person. That’s a person” stated Officer David Sneed as he started operating towards “a distinct yell for ‘help.'”

Body cam photos launched by way of the Enid Police Department on social media display the officials operating towards the cries for help best to notice that that they had made a “baaad” mistake.

“Running toward the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends,” stated the Enid Police Department.

“I didn’t know if it was an animal or a person,” stated one of the crucial officials as he approaches the farmer and starts to chuckle concerning the confusion. “But, sure enough, we were walking over here and I’m like ‘that’s a person.’ From a long distance it sounds like ‘help!'”

“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all,” stated the Enid Police Department. “All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”

