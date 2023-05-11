6 Bridgeport HS soccer players arrested amid hazing incident







A hazing investigation into the Bridgeport High School soccer group has ended in the arrest of six scholars. The Bridgeport Independent School District (ISD) notified police a few bus incident on 6 March, throughout which a number of players had been believed to have hazed and concerned a number of teammates. The police therefore opened a felony investigation because of suspected hazing. Based on more than a few kinds of proof, the police consider a number of cases of hazing took place, now not simply the bus-based incident.

The 3 other settings by which hazing took place integrated the locker room, a resort room, and the bus. Police consider that upperclassmen players had been liable for the hazing of underclassmen, some as younger as 14. Content ranged from disposing of scholars’ clothes, together with pants and lingerie, to recording them in that state of undress. The suspects made sufferers say words like (*6*).

One of the incidents described the file started when an underclassman used to be restrained, attacked, and had their clothes got rid of throughout an out-of-town event. Following this, a pillow used to be positioned over their face, mouth, and nostril, inflicting the sufferer virtually to lose awareness. Another example concerned an upperclassman grabbing an underclassman from in the back of, masking their mouth together with his hand, and the use of the opposite hand to tug down their pants and lingerie.

Officers issued private hazing warrants, a price value a Class B misdemeanor, to 5 grownup defendants whilst a juvenile defendant is being processed in the course of the Wise County Juvenile Probation Department. The investigation continues to be ongoing, with government and prosecutors proceeding to gather proof and come to a decision whether or not to report any longer fees.