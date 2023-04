AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas Longhorns famous person Charli Collier used to be drafted No. 1 total to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft.

With Collier being drafted No. 1 total, it breaks a college document for the earliest drafted girls’s basketball participant, beating Edwina Brown, who used to be selected 3rd total via the Detroit Shock in 2000. Collier could also be the thirteenth girls’s basketball participant from UT to be drafted.