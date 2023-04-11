Despite Allegations of Abuse, Mississippi Sheriffs Go Largely Unchecked

Terry Grassaree was once dogged for years through questions on how he did his activity as a legislation enforcement officer in Macon, Miss., a tiny, rural the city close to the state’s jap border.

There had been allegations of rape within the prison that Mr. Grassaree supervised, and complaints claiming that he coated up the episodes. At least 5 other people, together with one of his fellow deputies, accused him of beating others or choking them with a police baton.

Mr. Grassaree survived all of it, emerging within the ranks of the Noxubee County Sheriff’s place of work, from a deputy mopping flooring, to leader deputy, to the elected place of sheriff, making him one of essentially the most robust figures on the town.

Now, greater than 3 years after dropping an election and retiring, and 16 years after a girl first claimed that Mr. Grassaree stressed her to lie about being raped, the previous sheriff faces prison fees.