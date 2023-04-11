Despite Allegations of Abuse, Mississippi Sheriffs Go Largely Unchecked

Terry Grassaree was once dogged for years through questions on how he did his activity as a legislation enforcement officer in Macon, Miss., a tiny, rural the city close to the state’s jap border.
There had been allegations of rape within the prison that Mr. Grassaree supervised, and complaints claiming that he coated up the episodes. At least 5 other people, together with one of his fellow deputies, accused him of beating others or choking them with a police baton.
Mr. Grassaree survived all of it, emerging within the ranks of the Noxubee County Sheriff’s place of work, from a deputy mopping flooring, to leader deputy, to the elected place of sheriff, making him one of essentially the most robust figures on the town.
Now, greater than 3 years after dropping an election and retiring, and 16 years after a girl first claimed that Mr. Grassaree stressed her to lie about being raped, the previous sheriff faces prison fees.
A federal indictment filed in October accuses him of committing bribery in 2019, close to the tip of his eight-year tenure as sheriff, and of mendacity to federal brokers after they puzzled him about whether or not he asked sexually specific images and movies from a feminine inmate. Mr. Grassaree has denied the costs and pleaded no longer responsible.
But an investigation through The New York Times and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting at Mississippi Today finds that allegations of wrongdoing towards Mr. Grassaree were way more wide-ranging and critical than the ones federal fees counsel. The investigation integrated a overview of just about 20 years of lawsuit depositions and a in the past undisclosed document through the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
At a minimal, the paperwork element gross mismanagement on the Noxubee County prison that many times put feminine inmates in hurt’s means. At worst, they inform the tale of a sheriff who operated with impunity, whilst he was once accused of abusing the folks in his custody, turning a blind eye to girls who had been raped and seeking to duvet it up when stuck.
Over just about 20 years, as allegations fixed and Noxubee County’s insurance coverage corporate paid to settle complaints towards Mr. Grassaree, state prosecutors introduced no fees towards him or others accused of abuses within the prison. A federal investigation dragged on for years, and resulted in fees closing fall, a couple of weeks after journalists began asking government in regards to the case.
Even now, no upper authority has reviewed how Mr. Grassaree ran the prison or whether or not his insurance policies endangered girls, as a result of in Mississippi, as in lots of states, rural sheriffs are left in large part to police themselves and their jails.
In 2006, after Mr. Grassaree and his personnel left prison cellular keys putting overtly on a wall, male inmates opened the doorways to the cellular of two girls inmates and raped them, in step with statements the ladies gave to state investigators. One of the ladies stated Mr. Grassaree stressed her to signal a false commentary to hide up the crimes, in step with the state police document that hasn’t ever been made public.
About a 12 months later, in a lawsuit, 4 individuals who have been arrested gave sworn statements accusing Mr. Grassaree of violence. Two of the folks stated he choked or beat them whilst they had been in his custody. A 3rd stated he pinned her towards a wall and threatened to let a male inmate rape her.
In 2019, a jailed lady advised investigators that she have been coerced into having intercourse with two deputies who presented her a cellular phone in change for her compliance. Instead of punishing the deputies, she claimed in a lawsuit towards the county, Mr. Grassaree demanded that she ship him specific photos and movies of herself. The federal indictment additionally accuses Mr. Grassaree of the usage of his cellular phone to facilitate a bribe, which mavens say will have been the perks the girl says she won.
All advised, a minimum of 8 males — together with 4 deputies and Mr. Grassaree himself — were accused of intercourse abuse through girls inmates who had been being held within the Noxubee County prison whilst Mr. Grassaree was once in fee.
Over the years, the accusations of rape and different misconduct on the prison were investigated one at a time through the F.B.I., the Department of Justice and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. No rape or attack fees were filed.
Mr. Grassaree has denied all of the allegations towards him and has confronted no disciplinary motion. His attorney declined to remark additional.
Holding other people in control of rapes and attacks at the back of bars is hard underneath the most efficient of instances. There is little to give protection to incarcerated sufferers and witnesses from retaliation for talking up. When they do come ahead, they’re incessantly brushed aside as no longer credible, particularly if the individual accused is a legislation enforcement officer.
What came about within the Noxubee prison, and the way the government answered, is a case learn about in how the ones difficulties can also be even tougher to surmount in rural puts, the place jails are the unique area of a county sheriff who operates in large part with out oversight.
No state company oversees Mississippi’s county jails, and no state regulator has the authority to nice a sheriff for endangering other people in custody or for failing to coach the personnel who perform the prison. In 2017, state lawmakers stopped offering budget for prison inspections through the Mississippi Department of Health, doing away with even the elemental requirement that the amenities meet meals protection and cleanliness necessities.
“They are closed-off institutions, and the people held inside them are unpopular and politically powerless,” stated David Fathi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union National Prison Project. “That makes them ripe for neglect and abuse that is entirely foreseeable.”
Scott Colom, the elected district legal professional for Noxubee County, took place of work in 2016 and was once no longer concerned within the investigation of the 2006 rape allegations.
After studying of the newer allegations towards Mr. Grassaree and his deputies, Mr. Colom stated, he notified federal government and labored with them on an investigation. Although he believed the proof towards Mr. Grassaree within the case was once “clear and strong,” Mr. Colom stated he knew it might be tricky to seat an unbiased jury in Noxubee County. He has two times been compelled to cancel prison trials as a result of there have been too few possible jurors to be had, he stated, and neither of the ones circumstances concerned a public legitimate.
Darren J. LaMarca, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, declined to remark at the case and so did others answerable for investigating the alleged abuses within the Noxubee County prison.
Mr. Grassaree spoke in brief in an interview about his skilled historical past, however would no longer solution detailed questions in regards to the 2006 rape circumstances or the newer allegations associated with his federal fees.
Mary Taylor, a retired dispatcher who labored complete time on the prison from 1988 to 2017, stated in a telephone interview that during her years on the prison she by no means witnessed any sexual abuse.
She stated she wasn’t running at the day the 2 girls stated the rapes happened in 2006, however that she doesn’t consider their model of occasions.
“My belief? They weren’t raped,” Ms. Taylor stated. “They did that to get out of jail.”
She maintained that it’s “impossible for one man to rape a woman, unless she’s not moving, unless it’s a Bill Cosby thing.”
“They could have yelled out and told somebody,” she stated. “You can’t rape the unwilling.”
Building a Tough Reputation
When Terry Grassaree was once born in Macon in 1962, the concept he may just in the future be sheriff appeared far-fetched.
In Macon, which in brief served as Mississippi’s capital right through the Civil War, most effective white males labored as legislation enforcement officials in the ones days. The county had an extended historical past of violence towards African Americans, together with the bloodbath of 13 Black Mississippians at a church, gunned down through nightriders on a unmarried August evening in 1871. The sheriff on the time arrested no person.
Though the county’s inhabitants is most commonly Black, each and every sheriff elected in Noxubee County was once white till 1988, when Albert Walker become the primary Black guy to carry the place of work. Mr. Grassaree, his handpicked successor, was once the second one.
Mr. Grassaree began his legislation enforcement profession as a police officer in Macon and in within sight Brooksville, and offered insurance coverage at the aspect to assist in making ends meet. Sheriff Walker employed him as a county deputy in 1992 and put him to paintings mopping flooring, amongst different tasks, on the county prison. Mr. Grassaree was once additionally a deputy coroner, paid $85 for every frame he treated.
He labored his means as much as leader deputy, and took on operating the prison.
Mr. Grassaree, recognized to stay order through issuing bodily threats, stated in an interview closing 12 months that he drew inspiration from the pro wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
“Even while they were whipping him, he was still the toughest guy on the mat,” Mr. Grassaree stated. “He’s like, ‘Is that all you’ve got?’ No matter how long a man whips you, he will get tired. He might think he’s winning. The only thing you’ve got to do is hold out.”
This thought, he stated, become the root for a way he behaved when he placed on his uniform.
Early in his profession, he beefed his 6-foot-2 body as much as 230 kilos, and other people began calling him “Big Dog.” Not many of us crossed him after that, he stated.
His recognition for being competitive unfold throughout the city. In a 2006 letter to the editor within the native paper, a mom complained that Mr. Grassaree had threatened her 16-year-old son. The boy, she wrote, had fought with Mr. Grassaree’s son in school.
The editor of the similar newspaper, The Macon Beacon, arrived to hide an arrest close to a nightclub in 2000 and snapped an image of Mr. Grassaree kneeling on a person’s neck. The picture made the entrance web page.
People who handed during the prison describe being attacked through Mr. Grassaree when he concept they had been inflicting hassle. Four other people gave sworn statements about such assaults as phase of a 2005 lawsuit towards Mr. Grassaree and Noxubee County filed through former deputy Kendrick Slaughter. In the lawsuit, Mr. Slaughter claimed that Mr. Grassaree attempted to bribe him to not run for City Council, after which hauled him to prison for chatting with the F.B.I. in regards to the alleged bribe.
Noxubee County’s insurance coverage corporate settled the swimsuit for an undisclosed quantity.
The 4 sworn statements accuse Mr. Grassaree of a bunch of violent acts, which he has denied committing. One guy wrote that whilst he was once handcuffed in a court in 2002, Mr. Grassaree beat him till a pass judgement on got here off the bench to rescue him.
Another guy stated in his sworn commentary that Mr. Grassaree choked him together with his nightstick and warned him to apply his orders. The guy stated Mr. Grassaree advised him, “I’ll shoot you in the head! I’m the Big Dog! I’m Number One! This my jail!”
A 19-year-old lady stated Mr. Grassaree hit her two times together with his nightstick and threw her towards a wall after accusing her of stealing potato chips from a person held in prison. Mr. Grassaree “spread my legs apart with his foot,” she stated in her deposition.
Then, she stated, he advised her that he must let the inmate rape her.
A Jail With No Rules
The prison that Mr. Grassaree oversaw for many of his profession sits frozen in time on Industrial Road at the outskirts of Macon, subsequent to the previous Purina dog food mill that now produces feed for catfish farms.
The development has been locked and empty since about 2014, when Mr. Grassaree and his deputies packed up and started shifting to a new facility down the street. Inside the previous prison, a blackened combine of dust, rust and mould has crept over the white iron cellular doorways. Bags of trash and dusty mattress linens clutter the remainder furnishings and the ground.
When Mr. Grassaree was once installed fee of this development within the Nineteen Nineties, he inherited a jailhouse that necessarily operated with out laws. Jail staff allowed inmates to come back and cross from the development with out logging the inmates’ actions or supervising them carefully.
The most effective insurance policies in regards to the prison that seem within the 2003 Noxubee County Sheriff’s Policy Manual heart at the use of pressure. None inform easy methods to run the prison.
For years, positive inmates had been let loose of their cells to assist prepare dinner, move out meals trays and blank.
Kennedy Brewer, who entered the prison in 2002, was once one of the power’s maximum depended on inmates. Eyebrows had been raised when he confirmed up at a court docket listening to on his personal, having pushed himself to the courthouse and not using a deputy to escort him, in step with Forrest Allgood, the district legal professional on the time.
Mr. Brewer spent 5 years on the prison ready to be retried after DNA proof proved he have been wrongly convicted of sexually abusing and murdering a 3-year-old lady. When prosecutors gave up on a brand new trial, Mr. Brewer was once launched, and his case was once featured within the Netflix documentary sequence, “The Innocence Files.”
Testifying underneath oath as a witness in a lawsuit in 2007, Mr. Brewer stated he served as a prison trusty, or an inmate with particular privileges, and had get right of entry to to keys that opened every cellular. He stated he would test newly arrested other people into the prison and that he as soon as escorted an inmate to a cellular with no person else provide.
Mr. Grassaree has denied that inmates had been allowed to make use of prison keys with out supervision.
On a June day in 2006, Mr. Brewer had no downside coming into the ladies’s cellular block undetected.
He grabbed the jailer’s keys off the nail putting at the wall and slipped down the quick hallway that ran the duration of prison. In a development smaller than a McDonald’s, he and a fellow inmate didn’t have to move a ways. There had been no guards patrolling the halls and no surveillance cameras to catch any actions.
When Mr. Brewer unlocked the cellular door, one of the ladies within was once laying down for a sleep.
Then Brewer was once on best of her, grabbing her fingers and forcing her down, in step with statements the girl later gave to state brokers.
“No, I don’t want to do this,” she begged, in step with her statements
Then she regarded for her cellmate, Jessie Levette Douglas. She advised investigators she noticed every other inmate, Laterris Goodwin, on best of her.
It was once in every single place in moments.
The lady who initially reported the rapes declined to be interviewed for this text. Ms. Douglas died of renal failure in a state jail in 2018.
When investigators interview rape sufferers, they’re intended to stay unbiased. But when Mr. Grassaree, who was once leader deputy on the time, discovered the girl crying at the ground, he stood over her and shouted, the girl stated in a deposition taken as phase of her next lawsuit towards the county. He and every other member of the sheriff’s place of work yelled that she couldn’t inform any one in regards to the rape and that she was once “going to make them lose their jobs and make the department look bad,” in step with her sworn commentary.
“They kept berating me as if I had done something wrong,” she stated.
When state brokers arrived the next day to come on the request of the sheriff’s place of work, Mr. Grassaree passed them the whole lot they had to brush aside the allegations, together with signed statements from two of the boys announcing the ladies had invited them to have intercourse, and extra necessary, a commentary from Ms. Douglas announcing the whole lot she noticed and skilled was once consensual.
If Mr. Grassaree and his deputies have been in fee of the investigation, it will have ended there. But when state brokers interviewed Ms. Douglas, her tale modified.
She advised investigators that she and her cellmate have been raped that day and that she lied in her first commentary as a result of Mr. Grassaree had stressed her to hide up what came about.
Mr. Grassaree “told me to tell everybody the sex was consensual and that for me to ‘help a brother,’ referring to Brewer,” Ms. Douglas wrote in a later commentary. “He told me to tell everybody that we put on a freak show for the male inmates.”
In truth, Ms. Douglas advised the brokers, 3 males incarcerated on the prison — Mr. Brewer, Mr. Goodwin and Michael Slaughter — had entered her locked cellular at other instances at the identical day and had raped her.
In statements to investigators, Mr. Slaughter, Mr. Brewer and Mr. Goodwin denied that they’d raped the ladies, claiming that the intercourse was once consensual.
In an interview from 2022, Mr. Brewer denied ever having intercourse with someone within the prison. Neither Mr. Slaughter nor Mr. Goodwin may well be reached for remark.
Both girls got polygraph checks, and the examiner concluded that they had been telling the reality, in step with state investigators’ information. Mr. Goodwin and Mr. Slaughter failed polygraph checks; Mr. Brewer declined to take one.
State brokers shared their findings with federal and state prosecutors, and the case was once introduced to a Noxubee County grand jury. The grand jury determined to not factor fees.
Legal mavens say Mr. Grassaree will have been investigated for obstructing justice within the case. That by no means came about, and neither did an investigation of practices within the prison, the place brokers concluded that 4 rapes had taken position.
Noxubee County’s insurance coverage corporate settled the girl’s lawsuit in 2009. The Macon Beacon reported that she was once paid $375,000.
Sabrina Campbell stated her sister, Ms. Douglas — the girl who stated she was once raped through 3 inmates and who died a few years later — sought after the general public to understand what came about to her. “I don’t want my sister to have died in vain,” Ms. Campbell stated.
The rapes devastated her sister, who by no means stopped scuffling with nightmares later on, she stated. “She was scared all the time. She would tell nieces and nephews about the jail, ‘Don’t ever come here, because your life is over.’”
Another Round of Allegations
Allegations of sexual abuse on the Noxubee County prison didn’t finish with the 2006 case.
In 2020, Elizabeth Layne Reed, a girl incarcerated on the prison, made explosive allegations towards the boys she encountered there. In a lawsuit she filed that 12 months, she accused two deputies, Vance Phillips and Damon Clark, of coercing her into having intercourse.
She stated the boys gave her a cellular phone and different perks in order that she would have sexual encounters with them in faraway spots across the prison or when the deputies checked her out of the power. The deputies even put a settee in her prison cellular, she stated.
Ms. Reed stated in an interview that she sought after the general public to understand what came about to her within the hope that others would come ahead. “It made me terrified to trust anybody,” she stated. “Women in jail and prison need to be protected.”
According to her lawsuit, Mr. Grassaree knew all about his deputies’ “sexual contacts and shenanigans,” however did not anything to “stop the coerced sexual relationships.” Mr. Grassaree denied any wisdom of what deputies had been doing. “Are you a boss?” he stated. “Do your employees tell you everything they do?”
Instead of intervening, the lawsuit alleged, the sheriff “sexted” her and demanded that she use the telephone the deputies had given her to ship him “a continuous stream of explicit videos, photographs and texts” whilst she was once in prison. She additionally alleged within the lawsuit that Mr. Grassaree touched her in a “sexual manner.”
The lawsuit was once settled for an undisclosed quantity.
News retailers in Mississippi made brief mention of the lawsuit, however govt officers in any respect ranges, together with federal and state prosecutors, had been silent for 2 years about what, if the rest, they had been doing to research the allegations it raised, and whether or not they had discovered proof to beef up them.
A overview through the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting and The New York Times of paperwork filed within the lawsuit, in conjunction with paperwork from the previous 2019 state investigation, finds that Ms. Reed accused different deputies but even so Mr. Phillips and Mr. Clark of sexual harassment and abuse. None of the opposite deputies were charged or named publicly. It is unclear whether or not the F.B.I. investigated the ones allegations.
The federal bureau’s investigation into Mr. Grassaree, Mr. Phillips and Mr. Clark took greater than two years to yield fees, although investigators had confessions of sexual touch from the deputies in addition to textual content messages between the girl and the 3 males. In fall of 2022, a number of weeks after journalists started asking government in regards to the case, Mr. LaMarca effectively sought indictments towards Mr. Grassaree and Mr. Phillips on bribery fees. Mr. Clark has no longer been indicted.
Ms. Reed was hoping that different deputies, together with Mr. Clark, could be held responsible, she stated. “They’re still walking around free, not worried about any charges.”
Ms. Reed stated that she felt in poor health to her abdomen when she discovered that neither Mr. Grassaree nor Mr. Phillips have been at once charged in connection along with her allegations of intercourse abuse. Lawyers for Mr. Phillips didn’t right away reply to requests for remark. Mr. Clark may just no longer be reached for remark.
The indictments don’t point out sexual abuse. Along with bribery, Mr. Grassaree was once additionally charged with mendacity to the F.B.I. in denying that he had “requested and received” nude pictures and movies from Ms. Reed. An ordeal is scheduled for summer season.
Julie Abbate, who served because the deputy leader of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division from 2003 to 2018 and reviewed the allegations on the news organizations’ request, stated the federal prosecutors will have explored prison fees towards Mr. Grassaree and his deputies for violating the civil rights of girls in his facility.
The query of whether or not to deliver federal fees within the case could have been difficult through steering the Department of Justice issued in 2018, announcing that legislation enforcement officials can’t be federally prosecuted for violating an individual’s civil rights if the individual “truly made a voluntary decision as to what she wanted to do with her body,” specifically if she won a receive advantages or particular remedy in change for intercourse.
But Ms. Reed’s selections within the episode within the Noxubee County prison had been “not free-will choices,” stated Andrea Armstrong, a legislation professor at Loyola University, and the cellular phone Ms. Reed won from deputies “was the vehicle by which more abuse could be directed towards her.”
Mississippi legislation makes it against the law for legislation enforcement officials to interact in sexual acts with incarcerated other people. Prosecutors aren’t required to turn out the sufferers had been bodily overpowered and even that they advised their abuser to forestall.
But the district legal professional’s place of work that handles prison circumstances in Noxubee County selected to move the 2020 case directly to federal prosecutors, as a substitute of searching for fees underneath the state legislation, as a result of of worries about getting an even jury within the county. When requested about federal prosecutors’ choice to fee Mr. Grassaree and Mr. Phillips with bribery within the case, the district legal professional, Mr. Colom, stated, “I trust federal authorities to use the best statutes.”
Ms. Abbate stated the allegations about abuses within the Noxubee County prison had been indicative of a bigger, pervasive downside on the facility and a dangerous tradition within the sheriff’s place of work. That tradition, she stated, no doubt endangered inmates and allowed abuses to proceed.
“The allegations that come to light are almost always just the tip of the iceberg,” stated Ms. Abbate, who’s now director of Just Detention International, a company devoted to finishing sexual abuse in correctional amenities. Referring to the 2006 and 2020 circumstances, she stated, “I guarantee you that these two instances are not the only ones.”
This article was once co-reported through The New York Times and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting at Mississippi Today.