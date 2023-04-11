Kissimmee city commissioner holds vigil for victims of shootings





Kissimmee City Commissioner Janette Martinez says she arranged Monday's vigil on the Osceola County Courthouse when she noticed the similar problems which might be plaguing the country additionally inflicting issues at her house in Central Florida."We are literally down the street from these issues that happen. These killings. These senseless killings," she stated.According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were a minimum of 146 mass shootings within the United States to this point in 2023. In March, Kissimmee had 3 fatal shootings in a single week.Two of them took place at the similar day. A taking pictures on a motorcycle trail left one youngster useless and every other injured. Hours later, a drive-by taking pictures out of doors of Mighty Wings eating place killed one guy. Police say they want lend a hand from the general public to stop and remedy those incidents."No matter the detail – let us go out, let us investigate. Never think what you have to say – no matter how minute – that might be the lead that we need to solve a crime," stated Deputy Chief of Police Betty Holland.U.S. Congressman Darren Soto says state leaders wish to make adjustments."We stand in solidarity but we also think it calls for action. We remain concerned about things like unlicensed concealed weapons that are being legalized," he stated.Steven Mangual lives in Kissimmee.He desires to peer extra money going towards serving to younger other people."They're not investing in the same youth, children that are dying. We know what they need. they need jobs, support, education, mental health services," Mangual stated.Kissimmee police are nonetheless asking the general public for lend a hand in fixing the murders that happened final month. If you may have any guidelines you'll name their nameless tip line: 1-800-423-8477.

