Texas gun bills heard in community safety hearings

“We live in a time when the sanctity of the second amendment is given higher priority than the lives of our community members,” mentioned state Rep. Vikki Goodwin.

DALLAS — On Tuesday, quite a few gun safety bills have been offered in entrance of the Community Safety Select Committee in Austin.

- Advertisement - Many of the bills have flown below the radar, and the most important ones were publicized for days main as much as the hearings.

One of the primary bills the committee heard used to be House Bill 1007, which might stay firearms out of workforce houses that serve susceptible populations.

“How many more must pay the ultimate price until we close these loopholes?” mentioned a speaker who testified in desire of the invoice.

- Advertisement - House Bill 1138 used to be additionally presented in the early hours of the day. It would stiffen consequences for firing recklessly into the air.

“The word ‘reckless’ bothers me,” mentioned an opponent to the invoice who feels the invoice unfairly goals ranchers who’ve their very own gun levels.

But, it is House Bill 2744 that many are speaking about. It would carry the age to shop for attack guns from 18 to 21.

- Advertisement - “We live in a time when the sanctity of the second amendment is given higher priority than the lives of our community members,” mentioned state Rep. Vikki Goodwin.

The invoice in particular names semi-automatic rifles. Families of Uvalde sufferers met in Austin o Tuesday morning and have been ready to testify with the Community Safety Select Committee.

“We’ve come here damn near every week and it shouldn’t have to be this way,” mentioned the daddy of some of the Uvalde tragedy sufferers. “They chose to do nothing and my son is dead because of that.”

Other gun safety bills name for strict oversight of firearms sellers, some other will require an immediate prison background take a look at for personal sellers, and some other invoice that will require 3 industry days from the time a gun is bought and delivered.

The lawmakers proposing the bills know its an uphill fight. The Republican-controlled legislature has traditionally denied gun regulate measures.