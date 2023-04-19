2 Texas cheerleaders shot after getting into wrong car in parking lot

Two Texas cheerleaders had been shot after one in all them stated that they had mistakenly were given into the wrong automobile in a parking lot early Tuesday morning after observe, officers stated.

Elgin Police Department officers stated in a statement {that a} 25-year-old guy was once arrested for the shootings. ABC News associate KTRK verified the information with Bastrop County government.

One of the sufferers was once handled and launched on the scene, the opposite was once helicoptered to a clinic and is in important situation, consistent with Elgin police.

Elgin Police stated they arrested Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, and charged him with fatal behavior, a third-degree criminal.

Heather Roth, a cheerleader with the Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., stated on Instagram Live that she and 3 different cheerleaders had finished observe after they went to a carpool lot simply after middle of the night Tuesday.

Roth stated she were given out of her pal’s car and opened the door to a car she concept was once her personal, however a person was once in the passenger seat. She stated she were given out of the car and again into her pal’s automobile.

When the person approached their automobile, Roth rolled down the window to ask for forgiveness and the person began taking pictures, she later stated.