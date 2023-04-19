Florida man kills girlfriend after shooting her in back, claims self-defense: affidavit

- Advertisement -

An Orlando man was arrested early Sunday after he shot and killed his girlfriend of eight years in the back in what he claimed was self-defense, according to an arrest affidavit.

Richard Raciak, 48, was booked into jail on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement Monday.

Officials said Raciak shot his girlfriend, later identified as 46-year-old Allison Sheehan, while her back was turned to him, and later texted a photo of her body to his father and brother, an affidavit stated.

Richard Raciak (Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Around 12:39 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on Smithfield Drive in Orlando after Raciak’s father called 911 after he received a text message from his son saying he shot his girlfriend. At first, the suspect’s father thought the message was a “joke” but later called 911 after the suspect reiterated he shot her in self-defense.

When law enforcement arrived at the home, they found Sheehan with multiple gunshot wounds inside the master bedroom of the home. She was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

“Probably the most devastating call that a human could ever get,” said Dennis Kastanis, Sheehan’s brother. “It was just absolutely awful.”

He is still trying to make sense of what happened to his sister. “She was loving,” Kastanis said. “She was a great mom. That’s the saddest part of this whole situation is that there’s a little boy involved, and he’s going to be without his mommy. And she was really, really just a great mom. And I think it’s really important for everyone to know how much she loved her son.”

Investigators spoke with the suspect’s father, who confirmed Raciak and Sheehan lived together with their child at the home where the shooting happened. He told deputies he was at the home earlier that day when the couple held a birthday party, but left that afternoon. He returned to the home after receiving text messages from Raciak about shooting Sheehan.

‘Allison was attacking me I had to fire shots’

Investigators reviewed the text message conversation Raciak reportedly began with his father and brother, which were sent shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. In one of the messages, Raciak stated, “Allison was attacking me I had to fire shots,” according to the report.

Detectives at the scene spoke with Raciak who said he and Sheehan had consumed alcohol during the course of the night and later got into an argument after people left the party. During the argument, Raciak said the victim allegedly stomped on his already damaged foot, “came at” him and pushed him into a drawer, causing him to fall, investigators said.

Deputies said he then walked over to his bedside table and removed his handgun while the two continued to argue. At some point, Raciak said he became “pissed” and wanted to “put her down,” and admitted to shooting her four times, the affidavit stated.

Kastanis doesn’t buy the boyfriend’s story about self-defense. “Based on the information we have, he’s a monster,” Kastanis said, “and what he did is robbed many people of a special person.”

Sheehan’s brother said he does take some comfort in knowing how she spent her last day. “Allison’s last day here got to be celebrating her son’s birthday, and that’s just a good way to think about it,” Kastanis said.

Deputies arrested Raciak and booked him into the Orange County jail where he is being held without bond.