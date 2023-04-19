Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia makes first court appearance

On Tuesday, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich seemed in court for the first time in Russia, the place he has been detained. Despite pleading for unlock till trial over fees of espionage, the pass judgement on denied his request. Nancy Cordes supplies the newest updates. Stay knowledgeable with quick browser notifications for breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting via turning them on now, do not omit out.

