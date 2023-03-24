Texas family grieving after dad killed while trying to sell car

“I sent him to those guys. That’s all I can think about. I sent him to those guys and he got killed,” stated the sufferer’s son, Ali Qasim.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Khudhair Hamdan, 55, is described through his family as a father who sacrificed the whole lot to assist his children have a greater existence.

Hamdan, the Arlington guy killed all through a check pressure for a car he was once trying to sell, was once doing his kids a prefer that day, in accordance to his son, Ali Qasim.

In an interview, Qasim, who requested WFAA no longer to display his face out of concern of retaliation, stated his dad was once trying to assist him and his brother sell a car they marketed on social media.

“I text the people, they called me about the car and my dad has nothing to do with it,” Qasim stated. “I told the guys I’m at work, I have my dad at home, and he’s gonna show you the car… so I sent him to those guys. That’s all I can think about. I sent him to those guys and he got killed.”

Police stated two other folks — the alleged patrons — confirmed up to the family's house in south Arlington.

Hamdan went on a check pressure with either one of them. Investigators imagine one of the crucial suspects pulled a gun on Hamdan all through the pressure and shot him.

Hamdan, police stated, most probably attempted to break out, but if he were given out of the automobile, he collapsed in an area alongside Port Richmond Way. According to police, neighbors discovered him out of doors and attempted to render clinical support while calling 911.

Hamdan was once transported to the sanatorium, the place he later died.

“How he got killed… that’s still in my mind,” Qasim stated. “I can’t imagine how he lied down and how he got killed. How did he feel when they shot him? Why they killed him? For what? For a car?”

Hamdan’s massive family has collected of their house since his loss of life. Together, they cried out loud.

“He’s everything for us,” Qasim stated.

Qasim advised WFAA his father sacrificed so much to give his spouse and 6 kids a greater existence.

Hamdan left his house nation of Iraq in pursuit of serving to his kids obtain an schooling within the U.S.

“We can’t live here without him, cause we came here together,” Qasim stated. “We’re gonna miss him laughing and joking with us. We’re gonna miss him a lot.”

On Thursday, Arlington police spokesperson Tim Ciesco advised WFAA that the dep. has won more than one pointers in regards to the suspect however that police nonetheless want the general public’s assist in figuring out them.

“These people need to pay for everything that happened, cause it’s not okay, killing a person,” Qasim stated.