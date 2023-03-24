Veteran allegedly fatally shoots soldier, 3 kids in domestic mass shooting

The kids have been ages 5, 6 and 11, consistent with police. One lady survived.

An army veteran allegedly gunned down 3 kids and an active-duty soldier in a domestic mass shooting in South Carolina, government stated.

The suspect, 42-year-old Charles Slacks, Jr., allegedly performed the shootings at his ex-wife’s house round 10 p.m. Tuesday in Sumter, which is set 45 miles east of Columbia, police stated.

Slacks allegedly first shot the 38-year-old soldier, who was once sitting in the yard, Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark stated. The soldier was once a coworker of Slacks’ ex-wife, Sumter police spokesperson Tonyia McGirt advised ABC News.

Slacks then allegedly killed the 3 kids, two of whom have been his personal, Roark stated. The 3rd was once a kid of Slacks’ ex-wife, consistent with McGirt.

A former soldier shot and killed an lively obligation member of the U.S. Army and 3 kids at a house in South Carolina earlier than killing himself, March 22, 2023, in Sumter, S.C. Cal Cary/The Item by the use of AP

Slacks then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Roark stated.

Slacks’ ex-wife was once the one survivor, the manager stated.

The kids have been ages 5, 6 and 11, Roark stated.

Sumter School District Superintendent William Wright stated two of the youngsters attended Millwood Elementary School and the 3rd attended Alice Drive Middle School.

“School counselors and our Crisis Response Team are at the schools to assist our students and staff who need assistance with this tragic loss,” Wright stated in a remark. “Our hearts are filled with sadness, and we will continue to lend support to one another.”

Police have now not launched a conceivable cause.