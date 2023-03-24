Grand jury to resume work at noon, but it may not be on the indictment

7 Hours Ago

Attorneys for Trump and his former vp Mike Pence attended a sealed listening to in federal courtroom in Washington, D.C., as the Department of Justice seeks Pence’s testimony ahead of the grand jury having a look at Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election effects, NBC News reported.

The end result of the listening to, which used to be closed to the public, used to be not recognized.

The DOJ needs Pence to testify at the D.C. grand jury for its investigation of Trump’s try to get Pence to refuse to certify on Jan. 6, 2021, the Electoral College ballots of a number of states received by means of President Joe Biden.

Pence and lawmakers that day fled a mob of Trump supporters who disrupted a joint consultation of Congress that used to be certifying Biden’s victory.

Trump’s legal professionals try to block a subpoena for Pence’s testimony by means of arguing it is safe by means of government privilege.

Pence, on the different hand, says his function as president of the Senate protects him from being pressured to give such testimony.

— Dan Mangan