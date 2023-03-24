Grand jury to resume work at noon, but it may not be on the indictment

7 Hours Ago
Trump and Pence legal professionals at D.C. listening to over Jan. 6 probe
Mike Pence on CNBC, Feb. 22, 2023.
Source: CNBC
Attorneys for Trump and his former vp Mike Pence attended a sealed listening to in federal courtroom in Washington, D.C., as the Department of Justice seeks Pence’s testimony ahead of the grand jury having a look at Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election effects, NBC News reported.
The end result of the listening to, which used to be closed to the public, used to be not recognized.
The DOJ needs Pence to testify at the D.C. grand jury for its investigation of Trump’s try to get Pence to refuse to certify on Jan. 6, 2021, the Electoral College ballots of a number of states received by means of President Joe Biden.
Pence and lawmakers that day fled a mob of Trump supporters who disrupted a joint consultation of Congress that used to be certifying Biden’s victory.
Trump’s legal professionals try to block a subpoena for Pence’s testimony by means of arguing it is safe by means of government privilege.
Pence, on the different hand, says his function as president of the Senate protects him from being pressured to give such testimony.
— Dan Mangan
8 Hours Ago
Trump hits his Florida golfing membership amid N.Y., D.C., grand jury threats
Former President Donald Trump stands on the 18th inexperienced all through the Pro-Am event ahead of the LIV Golf sequence at Trump National Doral, Oct. 27, 2022.
Jasen Vinlove | USA Today Sports | Reuters
Trump spent just about 5 hours at his golfing membership in West Palm Beach, Florida, as he persevered going through the chance that grand juries in New York and Washington, D.C., will indict him in separate felony circumstances.
During his consult with to the Trump International Golf Club, NBC News reported, the former president posted a message on his social media aspect with a video of Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight easily swinging at a ball there.
“The great Jon Voight hitting golf balls, for the first time in 30 years,” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. “A natural, his father was a highly respected PGA Golf Professional.”
Voight is a Trump backer, having as soon as known as him “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”
— Dan Mangan
9 Hours Ago
Criminal fees may not harm Trump’s polling lead over DeSantis, Monmouth pollster says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to newshounds ahead of his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
Trump’s rising lead in polls of the Republican presidential number one may not be undercut by means of news of his conceivable indictment, a most sensible pollster informed CNBC.
“At its root, MAGA is about the politics of grievance more than any other particular issue,” Patrick Murray, the director of the Independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, informed CNBC in a telephone interview.
“The irony is, the more that [Trump] comes under scrutiny, then the more he epitomizes what the MAGA movement is all about and moves them back into his camp,” Murray stated.
Monmouth’s most recent poll of the possible GOP number one box confirmed Trump pulling forward of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is thought of as the ex-president’s greatest rival despite the fact that he has not but introduced a White House bid. When Monmouth requested Republican electorate who they would really like to see as the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, 41% picked Trump and 27% selected DeSantis.
The survey used to be performed between March 16 to March 20 — most commonly ahead of the news cycle turned into ruled by means of the chance that Trump may be indicted by means of the Manhattan district lawyer. The ballot of 521 Republicans and Republican-leaning electorate carries a 6.6-point margin of error.
— Kevin Breuninger
10 Hours Ago
‘Joker’ sequel to movie close to Trump grand jury courthouse
Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
Source: Warner Bros.
The sequel to the 2019 movie “Joker” is about to shoot a scene close to the courthouse the place throngs of reporters have collected for days in anticipation of Trump’s conceivable indictment.
The movie shoot is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, in accordance to indicators posted in the house close to the decrease Manhattan felony courthouse.
Those indicators, snapshots of which have been posted by means of NBC News and different shops, indexed the challenge identify as “Juliet.” Film blogs have reported that this is the operating identify for “Joker: Folie a Deux,” which is set for liberate in October 2024.
The identify is not any mere placeholder. The unique movie, which grossed greater than $1 billion international to grow to be the maximum a hit R-rated movie ever made, used to be produced below the operating identify “Romeo.”
“We’re going to be filming in the Foley Square area,” stated a supply aware of the manufacturing who asked anonymity to speak about the upcoming scene.
The supply would neither verify nor deny that the challenge used to be certainly the sequel to “Joker,” the blockbuster movie that earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for perfect actor. Other most sensible names introduced for the sequel come with Brendan Gleeson, Zazie Beetz and Lady Gaga, who’s taking part in Harley Quinn reverse Phoenix.
Asked about reporting from NBC that this weekend’s shoot would function Lady Gaga, loads of protesters and explosions, the supply stated there have been “definitely not going to be any explosions.”
— Kevin Breuninger
12 Hours Ago
Possible fees towards Trump opens Biden to political chance
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department of the Interior in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Joe Biden faces a political chance if he publicly feedback on any felony fees filed towards Trump, his main opponent in the 2024 election, Democratic strategists and White House allies informed NBC News.
“If Mr. Trump is indicted by a state grand jury, Mr. Biden would be wise not to comment on that criminal case, in part because there is an ongoing federal investigation being conducted by a special counsel within the Justice Department,” stated NBC News criminal analyst Chuck Rosenberg, who is a former Virginia U.S. lawyer.
There are in reality two federal felony investigations of Trump by means of particular recommend Jack Smith, one comparable to efforts to opposite Biden’s Electoral College win in 2020, the different comparable to the removing of categorized executive paperwork when Trump left administrative center.
Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist, stated, “It would be smart for Democrats to let this unfold and not politicize it too much.”
“If they do jump all over it, it gives Donald Trump and the Republicans an opportunity to say this is a witch hunt,” Smith stated.
— Dan Mangan
13 Hours Ago
House GOP push for Alvin Bragg’s testimony on Trump probe is ‘exceptional’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks to supporters in New York, Nov. 2, 2021.
Craig Ruttle | AP
A push from House Republicans to get Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to testify about his probe and anticipated indictment of Trump is “unprecedented,” an marketing consultant to Bragg informed GOP lawmakers Thursday.
The Manhattan DA’s normal recommend, Leslie Dubeck, introduced a scathing response to GOP lawmakers in a letter addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wisc. She known as their request “an unprecedent inquiry into a pending local prosecution” that handiest took place after Trump “created a false expectation” that he would be arrested Tuesday.
The unique letter from the 3 House Republicans on Monday asked testimony and paperwork from Bragg about the anticipated indictment of Trump in a case comparable to a hush cash cost his former legal professional Michael Cohen made to grownup movie famous person Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election. Trump used to be not arrested on Tuesday, and the grand jury deciding the former president’s destiny may not make a decision whether or not to indict him till subsequent week, in accordance to NBC New York.
In responding to Republicans, Dubeck puzzled congressional authority to glance into Bragg’s investigation.
“Congress is not the appropriate branch to review pending criminal matters,” Dubeck stated in the letter to Jordan and the two different House Republicans dated Thursday.
— Brian Schwartz
14 Hours Ago
Trump vents rage at Manhattan DA: ‘HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a news convention after former U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House leader strategist Steve Bannon arrived to give up, in New York, U.S., September 8, 2022.
Caitlin Ochs | Reuters
Trump raged towards Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on social media, calling for him to drop the hush cash case and likening his investigation to a Nazi secret police pressure.
“WHY WON’T BRAGG DROP THIS CASE?” Trump stated in a couple of all-caps posts on Truth Social, announcing that there used to be “OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE” clearing him of wrongdoing.
“HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL WHO JUST DOESN’T CARE ABOUT RIGHT OR WRONG NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE HURT,” Trump stated of Bragg, referring to billionaire political donor George Soros.
Numerous Republicans have accused Bragg of being carefully tied to or managed by means of Soros, even though a few of the ones claims are overblown.
Trump’s post added: “THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS IS THE GESTAPO, THIS IS RUSSIA AND CHINA BUT WORSE.”
— Kevin Breuninger
15 Hours Ago
Grand jury to resume work at midday, but it may not be on the Trump case
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at the Manhattan District Attorney’s administrative center in New York City, on March 23, 2023.
Andrew Caballero-reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
The grand jury is scheduled to resume its work at midday, but it seems most likely to listen proof on a unique case rather then the one involving the hush cash cost to porn famous person Stormy Daniels by means of Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, NBC News reported.
While the state of affairs remains to be fluid, 3 other people aware of the subject stated the panel may not work on the Trump payoff probe till Monday.
The construction used to be first reported by means of Insider.
The grand jury used to be given off Wednesday, in spite of an previous expectation that it would soak up the Trump case after a scheduled ruin Tuesday.
The explanation why for the newest scheduling possible choices is unclear. The grand jury’s court cases are secret.
The panel started assembly in January to listen testimony as a part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation of a 2016 hush cash cost to a porn famous person who alleges she had a tryst with Trump.
Trump final weekend stated he anticipated to be arrested on Tuesday, but that prediction grew to become out to be improper.
— Kevin Breuninger
16 Hours Ago
As indictment looms, Trump trashes ‘moderate Governor’ Ron DeSantis
U.S. President Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis all through a homecoming marketing campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. President Trump continues to marketing campaign for re-election in the 2020 presidential race.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Trump’s criminal troubles may be looming overhead, but the 2024 presidential frontrunner is preserving at least sufficient focal point on the Republican number one race to trash his greatest conceivable rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In a long commentary Wednesday night time, Trump tore into DeSantis over his dealing with of the Covid-19 pandemic, his previous perspectives on reforming in style entitlement systems and his state’s efficiency in training and crime.
“HARDLY GREATNESS THERE!” Trump stated in all caps in the 324-word commentary.
The fusillade got here as DeSantis, who’s extensively anticipated to release a presidential bid in the coming months, gave the impression to take a few of his first jabs at Trump this week after most commonly declining to reply to the ex-president’s intensifying assaults.
“The fact is, Ron is an average Governor,” Trump’s commentary stated, “but the best by far in the Country in one category, Public Relations, where he easily ranks Number One.”
“And we don’t want Ron as our President!” he added.
DeSantis’ administrative center did not straight away reply to a request for remark.
— Kevin Breuninger
17 Hours Ago
Why the grand jury’s go back to work Thursday approach a Trump indictment may come very quickly
District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaves the administrative center of District Attorney, days after a message used to be posted on the Truth Social account of former U.S. President Donald Trump pointing out that he had anticipated to be arrested, and known as on his supporters to protest, in New York City, March 22, 2023.
Amanda Perobelli | Reuters
The Trump grand jury’s go back to work implies that an indictment towards the former president may be voted on inside of hours.
But there is no make it possible for will occur.
Trump’s criminal staff, reporters and different observers had been ready to exhale Wednesday when news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had given the grand jury an surprising time off.
The news supposed that Trump would not be indicted that day, as the panel individuals want to be at the Manhattan Criminal Court in decrease Manhattan to dangle an in-person vote on any possible fees.
Now that they’re again to work, Bragg may ask them to habits that vote. But it’s additionally conceivable that the grand jury will handiest be required to listen testimony from every other witness or witnesses.
The panel’s court cases are performed out of public view. The grand jury is understood to be ready to convene on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, so if the newest consultation does not lead to an indictment, the ready sport will proceed every other a number of extra days, over the weekend.
— Dan Mangan