Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo releases ‘Know Before You Go’ report for week of April 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation not too long ago launched its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of April 9.

According to the report, officers equipped updates on a bunch of tasks that TxDOT shall be running on right through the week, together with:

The Old Fritch Highway shall be closed simply off of State Highway 136 for patching maintenance and different paintings on Monday and Tuesday;

The proper westbound lane of the southeast portion of SL 335 from the Georgia Street front ramp to the west facet of the Bell overpass shall be closed Wednesday so polymer overly paintings will also be resumed.

Officials with TxDOT are asking participants of the general public to force with warning and cut back velocity via all paintings zones. All tasks are topic to modify as a result of of climate, emergency paintings and different sudden occasions.

For more information, visit the TxDOT website.