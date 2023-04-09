Amid backlash, Twitter changes NPR’s account to ‘government funded media’

Comment

Twitter and its billionaire proprietor, Elon Musk, have sponsored off a debatable description of NPR as “state-affiliated media,” relabeling the news group’s social media account as “government funded.” - Advertisement - The exchange, quietly made by way of the San Francisco-based corporate past due Saturday, follows proceedings from NPR and others that Twitter’s designation of NPR’s account as “state-affiliated” remaining week was once an effort by way of Musk to disparage the Washington-based news group. The state-affiliated label has historically been utilized by Twitter to describe government-run propaganda retailers, equivalent to Russia’s Sputnik and RT and the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

In addition to its unsavory connotation, the label seems to had been unevenly carried out. Several news organizations that obtain authorities investment, as NPR does, have now not been so categorized by way of Twitter.

NPR leader government John Lansing officially protested the designation, announcing NPR’s news operations are overseen by way of impartial newshounds and now not by way of authorities officers. In reaction to Twitter’s unilateral determination to upload the outline, NPR declined to tweet and adjusted its Twitter bio to say that it was once an “independent” news group.

- Advertisement - NPR didn’t reply to a request for remark Sunday. Twitter replied to an e-mail in search of remark with a poop emoji, its computerized reaction to all press inquiries.

The “government funded” label seems to be a brand new one for Twitter, representing a type of compromise from Twitter’s earlier labeling. It follows Musk’s admission that he in reality didn’t perceive NPR’s dating to the federal government when he ordered NPR to be designated as state-affiliated.

In an email exchange with an NPR reporter on Thursday, Musk stated that he was once unclear about NPR’s dating with the federal government when the platform affixed the state-affiliated label. Told by way of the reporter that NPR receives handiest about 1 % of its annual earnings from the government, Musk answered: “Well, then we should fix” the designation.

- Advertisement - He requested, “What’s the breakdown of NPR annual funding?”

NPR then equipped Musk with details of its finances, which display that about 40 % of its earnings comes from sponsorships and about 30 % from programming charges paid by way of native public radio stations. (These stations, in flip, most often obtain state and federal price range and use them to finance their operations, in addition to pay for NPR-produced techniques.)

Musk additionally referred to state-controlled broadcasters and stated “it sounds like” NPR fell into a unique class.

“The operating principle at new Twitter is simply fair and equal treatment, so if we label non-US accounts as govt, then we should do the same for US, but it sounds like that might not be accurate here,” he wrote.

That remark seems to mark a shift from Musk’s place on Wednesday, when he tweeted that the outline “seems accurate” after Twitter designated NPR as state-affiliated.

Under Twitter’s personal laws — which in the past had explicitly exempted NPR from the state-affiliated tag — the label is carried out when the state “exercises control” over the group’s editorial operations.