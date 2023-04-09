Recent Match Report – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers 14th Match 2023





Sunrisers Hyderabad 145 for two (Tripathi 74*, Markram 37*, Arshdeep 1-20) beat Punjab Kings 143 for 9 (Dhawan 99*, Markande 4-15, Jansen 2-16) by way of 8 wickets

Shikhar Dhawan watched 9 wickets tumble round him, however he stood out amid the rubble, his unbeaten 99 taking Punjab Kings to a decent 143 for 9. That general seemed much more decent when Sunrisers misplaced their openers Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal early with the slower balls gripping the Hyderabad floor.

But Rahul Tripathi rose above the prerequisites to attain a sprightly part-century and provides Sunrisers their first victory of the season. He contributed 63 in an unbroken 100-run stand off 52 balls together with his captain Aiden Markram to assist ice the chase and hand Kings their first defeat of the season.

Bhuvneshwar, Jansen cross bang, bang, bang

On Friday, Sunrisers’ seamers have been neutralised on a black-soil turner. Two days later, Bhuvneshwar and co. have been at the cash from the get-cross on a tempo-pleasant crimson-soil Hyderabad observe. Bhuvneshwar struck first ball to lure Prabhsimran Singh lbw for a duck.

- Advertisement - Much like Bhuvneshwar, Jansen, picked forward of legspinner Adil Rashid, exploited the early swing on be offering. The left-arm seamer struck together with his 2d prison ball to pin IPL debutant Matt Short lbw for 1. He received every other lbw enchantment from umpire Bruce Oxenford subsequent ball, however Jitesh Sharma overturned the on-box choice on evaluate. Jitesh controlled 4 ahead of Jansen had him chipping a force to mid-off in his subsequent over. T Natarajan additionally discovered swing within the powerplay as Sunrisers’ seam assault thrived at house.

Dhawan or not anything for PBKS

Once the early motion disappeared for the seamers, Dhawan took some journeys down the pitch and hit them excessive. However, on the different finish, legspinner Mayank Markande, who used to be enjoying his first recreation for Sunrisers, tore during the heart and decrease order together with his inventory ball and the incorrect’un. The innings used to be going so badly pear formed that Kings needed to Impact Sub a batter for a batter, bringing Sikandar Raza in for the already disregarded Prabhsimran, but it surely did not actually assist issues. Together the 2 avid gamers contributed 5 runs off 7 balls

Markande, in the meantime, got here away with figures of four for 15 in his 4 overs. Dhawan quietly performed him out, however laid into Natarajan and Umran Malik, taking 61 off 31 balls from them. He reached his fifty off 42 balls by way of launching Natarajan over midwicket for 6 after which went 6,4,6 in opposition to Malik within the 18th over. Dhawan used to be dropped 3 times alongside the best way, however he carried on till the tip of the innings. He contributed 52 in an unbroken 55-run partnership for a final wicket with debutant Mohit Rathee – an IPL report.

Dhawan’s 69.2 used to be the second one-easiest proportion of runs scored in a finished IPL innings that went 20 overs or ended with a workforce all out. It used to be 2d most effective to Brendon McCullum within the first fit of the IPL, the place he shellacked 158 out of KKR’s general of 222 (71.2%).

- Advertisement - Tripathi, Markram see SRH house

Sunrisers determined to shake up their batting line-up by way of pairing up Agarwal with Brook on the most sensible. Brook appeared pleased with tempo at the ball, but if Arshdeep Singh lower it right down to 117kph and bowled a knuckle ball, he used to be bowled during the gate for 13 off 14. Then, when Agarwal dared to brush Rahul Chahar off the stumps, he spliced a catch to lengthy-on, leaving Sunrisers at 45 for two within the 9th over.

Tripathi and Markram then were given in combination to settle the innings. When Chahar darted it sooner and flatter outdoor off, Tripathi used the tempo to flow the ball at the back of level. When Chahar slowed his tempo down and tossed up his legbreaks, Tripathi stretched out to both force him within out over further quilt or sweep him over midwicket. He handled Rathee with much more disdain, smashing him for 2 sixes and two fours in 8 balls.

- Advertisement - Tripathi’s prime intent and execution allowed Markram to take a seat again and faucet the ball into the gaps. Fittingly, it used to be Tripathi who completed the sport for Sunrisers with 8 wickets and virtually 3 overs to spare.





Source link