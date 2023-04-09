Recent Match Report – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers 14th Match 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad 145 for two (Tripathi 74*, Markram 37*, Arshdeep 1-20) beat Punjab Kings 143 for 9 (Dhawan 99*, Markande 4-15, Jansen 2-16) by way of 8 wickets
Bhuvneshwar, Jansen cross bang, bang, bang
Much like Bhuvneshwar, Jansen, picked forward of legspinner Adil Rashid, exploited the early swing on be offering. The left-arm seamer struck together with his 2d prison ball to pin IPL debutant Matt Short lbw for 1. He received every other lbw enchantment from umpire Bruce Oxenford subsequent ball, however Jitesh Sharma overturned the on-box choice on evaluate. Jitesh controlled 4 ahead of Jansen had him chipping a force to mid-off in his subsequent over. T Natarajan additionally discovered swing within the powerplay as Sunrisers’ seam assault thrived at house.
Dhawan or not anything for PBKS
Dhawan’s 69.2 used to be the second one-easiest proportion of runs scored in a finished IPL innings that went 20 overs or ended with a workforce all out. It used to be 2d most effective to Brendon McCullum within the first fit of the IPL, the place he shellacked 158 out of KKR’s general of 222 (71.2%).
Tripathi, Markram see SRH house
Sunrisers determined to shake up their batting line-up by way of pairing up Agarwal with Brook on the most sensible. Brook appeared pleased with tempo at the ball, but if Arshdeep Singh lower it right down to 117kph and bowled a knuckle ball, he used to be bowled during the gate for 13 off 14. Then, when Agarwal dared to brush Rahul Chahar off the stumps, he spliced a catch to lengthy-on, leaving Sunrisers at 45 for two within the 9th over.
Tripathi and Markram then were given in combination to settle the innings. When Chahar darted it sooner and flatter outdoor off, Tripathi used the tempo to flow the ball at the back of level. When Chahar slowed his tempo down and tossed up his legbreaks, Tripathi stretched out to both force him within out over further quilt or sweep him over midwicket. He handled Rathee with much more disdain, smashing him for 2 sixes and two fours in 8 balls.
Tripathi’s prime intent and execution allowed Markram to take a seat again and faucet the ball into the gaps. Fittingly, it used to be Tripathi who completed the sport for Sunrisers with 8 wickets and virtually 3 overs to spare.