Texas cities dominate list of best US housing markets for growth and stability, Austin ranks No. 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a brand new find out about, 12 of the highest 20 U.S. cities that ranked as being the best housing markets for growth and steadiness have been in Texas, and six Texas cities made the highest 10.

SmartAsset when compared house price knowledge for 400 metropolitan spaces between 1998 and 2022 the usage of knowledge from the Federal Housing Administration and calculated cumulative will increase throughout that point, in addition to the frequency of important drops in price to bring together the list.

“The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown metro area ranks No. 1 overall, thanks in large part to home values that have skyrocketed in the last 25 years,” the find out about stated. “Between 1998 and 2022, home prices increased by 353.92%, the most cumulative growth in our study, without much downside.”

The just about 354% building up used to be greater than every other metro house within the country, in line with SmartAsset.

According to information from the find out about, house costs weren’t the one factor rising.

The Austin metro house used to be no longer the one Texas metro house with a robust housing marketplace. Five different metro spaces within the Lone Star State ranked a few of the most sensible 10 markets for growth and steadiness. Those spaces integrated:

Midland at No. 2

The Midland metro house, situated in West Texas, noticed house costs upward push 255.5% between 1998 and 2022, greater than 91% of metro spaces within the SmartAsset find out about.

“Local oil and gas reserves help support the local economy, including the recent discovery of one of the largest U.S. oil reserves,” SmartAsset stated.

Odessa at No. 7

According to the find out about, on reasonable, houses in Odessa had an building up in price of 226% from 1998 to 2022, regardless that with extra volatility than the remainder of the highest 10.

Dallas-Plano-Irving at No. 8

According to the find out about, because the 3rd greatest town in Texas via inhabitants, Dallas is house to very large firms like AT&T and Southwest Airlines, and the ExxonMobil headquarters is in Irving.

“These large employers help attract workers and stabilize the local economy, partly contributing to the 213% increase in home values over the last 25 years,” SmartAsset stated.

San Antonio-New Braunfels at No. 9

According to the find out about, San Antonio house costs have tripled since 1998.

“The population has steadily grown over the last two decades, though not at the same accelerated rate as housing prices,” SmartAsset stated.

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at No. 10

According to SmartAsset, Houston house costs have larger greater than 200% with out a lot ancient probability of dropping price within the remaining 25 years.

Other Texas metro spaces within the most sensible 20 integrated:

Waco at No. 13

Fort Worth-Arlington-Grapevine at No. 14

San Angelo at No. 15

College Station-Bryan at No. 18

Sherman-Denison at No. 19

Abilene at No. 20

To rank the best and worst housing markets for growth and steadiness, SmartAsset stated it checked out knowledge for 400 metro spaces and in particular when compared them throughout two metrics:

Stability — the occurrence of house owners experiencing an important value decline (5% or extra) at any level within the 10 years when they bought a house

the occurrence of house owners experiencing an important value decline (5% or extra) at any level within the 10 years when they bought a house Overall house value growth — the whole growth in house costs throughout the analyzed time

SmartAsset stated it checked out knowledge for each and every quarter between 1998 and 2022 for each metrics.