IPL 2023: Kavya Maran trends as Sunrisers Hyderabad faces embarrassing defeat against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered an emphatic victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sunday.

SRH opted to bowl first after successful the toss. RR, the remaining yr’s runner-up, made a robust get started as their openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, stitched in combination a forged partnership. Buttler, specifically, was once in a harmful temper as he smashed 54 runs off simply 22 deliveries, together with 7 fours and three sixes. Jaiswal performed an anchoring function, scoring 54 runs off 37 balls. Skipper Sanju Samson performed a captain’s knock, scoring 55 runs off 32 balls with the assistance of 3 fours and four sixes. However, the remainder of the batting line-up couldn’t give a contribution a lot, as the traveling birthday party ended up posting an impressive general of 203/5 of their 20 overs.

For SRH, T Natarajan and Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up two wickets every, whilst Umran Malik picked up one wicket.

Chasing a mammoth general, the Sunrisers were given off to a horrible get started as they misplaced their top-order cost effectively. Abdul Samad scored 32 runs off 32 balls, whilst Umran made a quickfire 19 runs off simply 8 balls, however the remainder of the batting order didn’t give a contribution considerably. Yuzvendra Chahal was once the pick out of the bowlers for the Royals, selecting up 4 wickets for simply 17 runs in his 4 overs. Trent Boult and Jason Holder picked up 2 and 1 wicket respectively, whilst Ravichandran Ashwin and KM Asif picked up a wicket every.

In the top, SRH may organize best 131/8 of their 20 overs, falling quick via an enormous margin of 72 runs.

Meanwhile, SRH proprietor and fangirl Kavya Maran as soon as once more hogged the limelight in spite of the franchise shedding their opening sport of the 2023 IPL season.

Kavya, who’s popularly identified as the ‘mystery girl’ on social media, was once within the stands rooting for the Orange Army. But, it was once a unhappiness for her as SRH didn’t reside as much as the expectancies and suffered a large defeat by the hands of RR.

Kavya was once working top on feelings as, from biting her nails to patting her brow, she did all of it in 3 hours. Kavya’s unhappiness broke the hearts of her enthusiasts, who waited lengthy to get a glimpse of her all through the fit.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Kavya Maran merits higher workforce . Can’t see her like that 😕 — ✨ Sid ✨ (@imsid_vasu) April 2, 2023

Not a excellent day out for SRH up to now. unhappy Kavya Maran pic.twitter.com/niv9fNBSNM — cri.keshav (@cri_keshav) April 2, 2023