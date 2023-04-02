Player ratings as Hammers ease relegation fears

West Ham moved as much as 14th position within the Premier League desk on Sunday with a slender 1-0 win towards backside membership Southampton on the London Stadium.
David Moyes’ facet were not at their easiest, however as it became out they did not want to be as a way to declare the victory in a very important relegation six-pointer.
The Saints go back to the south coast nonetheless rooted to the foot of the desk and 3 issues from protection.
The guests ruled the hole phases with the hosts sleepwalking into risk. Theo Walcott introduced a volley on the stanchion early directly to get up a slightly apathetic house crowd.
But towards the run of play, West Ham took the lead. A deep free-kick from Thilo Kehrer was once headed house by way of Nayef Aguerd, and the Hammers had been in a position to have a good time following a three-and-a-half minute test for offside by way of VAR.
Southampton just about discovered an equaliser moments later. Sekou Mara’s flick launched Romain Perraud, and his shot essential a flying save from Lukasz Fabianski to disclaim a thumping target.
Said Benrahma fired over from the brink of the penalty house quickly after and Jarrod Bowen rattled the crossbar in stoppage time as West Ham discovered their footing and controlled to succeed in the wreck with a one-goal merit.
The Hammers returned to their standard passive state after the restart however had been nonetheless managing to stay the Saints at arm’s period.
Gavin Bazunu stood tall to disclaim Bowen from a decent perspective and Southampton change Kamaldeen Sulemana lashed a strike simply previous the post as the sport threatened to sit back into lifestyles simply earlier than the hour mark.
Southampton sought to ramp up the force and noticed a speculative strike from Romeo Lavia just about creep in on the close to post, with Fabianski recognizing it overdue and with reference to conserving onto the trickling effort.
Carlos Alcaraz then compelled the Pole right into a save with a curling shot from the brink of the world as house fanatics began to develop a bit stressed.
At the opposite finish, Bowen controlled to weave his well past a few Southampton demanding situations however noticed his goal-bound shot blocked by way of Jan Bednarek.
West Ham went just about doubling their lead within the ultimate ten mins when Aguerd flicked a Bowen nook into the trail of Lucas Paqueta, however he was once not able to stay his half-volley down at the stretch.
Home fanatics audibly groaned when 6ft7 goal guy Paul Onuachu cannoned a header off the crossbar for the Saints, with Kyle Walker-Peters’ rebound crusing narrowly over.
But after 3 mins of stoppage time, West Ham had been in a position to have a good time a much-needed victory to settle a few of their nerves within the relegation dogfight.
GK: Lukasz Fabianski – 7/10 – Made a couple of key saves on his go back from harm.
RB: Thilo Kehrer – 8/10 – Who knew he had this kind of nice supply in his locker? Looked way more confident as of late than he has all season. Even made some nice runs into the Southampton field.
CB: Kurt Zouma – 7/10 – Rarely afflicted by way of any mixture of Southampton’s forwards.
CB: Nayef Aguerd – 8/10 – A successful target and a blank sheet. Job carried out.
LB: Emerson – 7/10 – Found it reasonably simple to pick-pocket Armstrong.
READ NEXT
CM: Tomas Soucek – 4/10 – Offered completely not anything and it is a miracle he wasn’t hooked earlier than the 68th minute.
CM: Declan Rice – 6/10 – Had to do the operating for 2 other people with Soucek utterly out of varieties.
RM: Jarrod Bowen – 6/10 – West Ham’s maximum inventive spark and will have to have noticed extra of the ball if anything else.
AM: Lucas Paqueta – 7/10 – Like Rice needed to do a large number of Soucek’s heavy lifting for him, setting up a breathless show full of the abnormal second of aptitude.
LM: Said Benrahma – 6/10 – Started brightly however like Bowen did not get pleasure from West Ham’s want not to have the ball for lengthy stretches.
CF: Danny Ings – 5/10 – West Ham could not in finding him however Ings did not precisely put himself about both.
Substitutes
Michail Antonio (65′ for Ings) – 5/10
Flynn Downes (68′ for Soucek) – 6/10
Pablo Fornals (88′ for Paqueta) – N/A
Aaron Cresswell (88′ for Emerson) – N/A
Manager
David Moyes – 6/10 – A gritty and unpleasant win. Moyes was once in his part.
GK: Gavin Bazunu – 7/10 – Kept Southampton within the sport with some an important saves.
RB: Kyle Walker-Peters – 6/10 – Enjoyed a certified if cynical fight with Benrahma.
CB: Jan Bednarek – 4/10 – Reckless and lucky West Ham had been satisfied to not observe extra force.
CB: Duje Caleta-Car – 4/10 – Likewise a chaotic presence on the again.
LB: Romain Perraud – 5/10 – Got ahead to sign up for in with assaults frequently.
RM: Stuart Armstrong – 5/10 – Tried to dribble his approach out of bother however may just by no means in finding the fitting answer.
CM: James Ward-Prowse – 6/10 – Progressed the ball however could not choose the lock.
CM: Romeo Lavia – 7/10 – An all-action show which will have to no longer have ended with Lavia leaving as a loser at the day.
LM: Mohamed Elyounoussi – 5/10 – His paintings fee was once an asset however he did not supply a lot more than that.
CF: Theo Walcott – 5/10 – After rolling again the years towards Tottenham, Walcott appeared like his veteran self once more right here. Snuffed out of the sport and was once substituted.
CF: Sekou Mara – 5/10 – Struggled to carry the ball up and was once in large part handled by way of Zouma and Aguerd earlier than being hooked.
Substitutes
Kamaldeen Sulemana (54′ for Elyounoussi) – 6/10
Carlos Alcaraz (54′ for Mara) – 6/10
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (72′ for Armstrong) – 5/10
Paul Onuachu (72′ for Walcott) – 5/10
Manager
Ruben Selles – 5/10 – Southampton had been comfy in ownership however lacked a killer contact.