2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service

Connecticut police have charged two folks with cutting greater than 2,000 fiber optic cables, leaving over 40,000 properties and companies with out internet service within the southwest a part of the state

NORWALK, Conn. — Connecticut police have charged two folks with cutting greater than 2,000 fiber optic cables, leaving over 40,000 properties and companies with out internet service within the southwestern a part of the state.

Norwalk police mentioned they arrested Asheville, North Carolina, citizens Jillian Persons and Austin Geddings on Saturday all through a surveillance operation. Both have been charged with larceny and legal mischief crimes, in addition to interfering with police. Persons additionally used to be accused of giving a false commentary to police.

- Advertisement -

Both have been detained on $200,000 bail. It used to be no longer straight away transparent if they have got legal professionals who may reply to the allegations.

Police mentioned they replied to the reported injury of the Optimum cables on March 24 in Norwalk and briefly known suspects and their automobile. Authorities didn’t unencumber main points of ways they made the identifications.

Officers arrested Persons whilst staking out a industry in Bridgeport, and Geddings used to be discovered a short while later in a wooded space in Stratford, police mentioned Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Police mentioned Persons and Geddings are scheduled to seem in court docket April 11.

The outages led to by means of the cable cutting have since been restored, consistent with Optimum’s web site.