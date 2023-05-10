The veteran guard Shaq Mason, who was once traded from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Houston Texans previous this season, has reportedly finalized a three-year, $36 million extension in line with theScore. This extension contains $22 million this is assured and a $10 million signing bonus. Mason, who was once a 2015 fourth-round pick out, began on two Super Bowl-winning groups all over his seven years with the New England Patriots. He spent ultimate season with the Buccaneers after being traded from New England ultimate offseason. Mason began in each and every of the Buccaneers’ 18 video games ultimate season, together with the playoffs.







With Mason’s revel in in protective Tom Brady, he’s going to now be tasked with protective Houston’s rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Additionally, Mason will lend a hand mentor the rookie middle Juice Scruggs, who’s these days slated to be Houston’s Week 1 starter. The Texans have a skilled roster that features a forged mix of younger gamers and achieved veterans. Houston’s anticipated beginning lineup for this season contains Mason, Stroud, rookie cross rusher Will Anderson Jr., second-year cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left take on Laremy Tunsil, receivers Robert Woods, Nico Collins, and John Metchie III, and working backs Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary.

The Texans even have a new trainer in DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans linebacker, who spent the previous two seasons because the 49ers defensive coordinator. Under Ryans’ watch, the 49ers had the league’s top-scoring protection ultimate yr and had the second-best speeding protection within the league.