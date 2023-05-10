Task force recommends new board to oversee Oklahoma’s workforce development | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – A task force empaneled by Gov. Kevin Stitt recommends a workforce commission oversee changes to the state’s workforce development efforts, and the need is urgent, it said in a report released by the governor on Wednesday.

The main issue is the lack of coordination and a clear owner, the panel said in its 75-page report.

“There is a lot of good work being done along Oklahoma’s workforce pipeline, but there is nobody that walks into work every day with the job of coordinating the state’s workforce development entities,” said Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the task force’s co-chair. “That needs to change.”

The lack of coordination has led to problems with the distribution of funds for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, passed in 2014 to provide training and support services for job seekers, according to the report.

“Only 45% of federal WIOA funds allocated to Oklahoma are used for training and career services ($35.8 million of the $79.1 million allocated),” the task force said in its report. “Much of this funding appears to be lost to administrative duplication. Compared to other states, Oklahoma sees significantly less funding make it to training and career services.”

The need for workforce development is urgent. The task force cited a 2021 report showing the state had 36,000 more jobs than job seekers.

“National economic trends create an increased need for innovation across a wide range of industries,” the report said. “Competition among states in economic development and business recruitment is fiercer than ever, and these recruitment battles are often won or lost based on states’ workforce conditions.”

The Oklahoma Workforce Commission would manage public funds subject to the scrutiny of lawmakers and the governor. It would also have the ability to accept private funding.

“There are a number of funding sources available for workforce development including federal funds, competitive grants, foundation funding, and potential state appropriations,” the task force said. “To truly transform the system, these investments need to be aligned with the short-term and long-term workforce needs of the state.”

The commission would have appointees from both the executive and legislative branches of government and should be comprised of state business leaders, the task force said.

Task force co-chair Chad Mariska, secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said the plan would bring new businesses to Oklahoma.

“This is a fundamental part of our broader economic development for the state,” Mariska said. “Workforce is a critical component to companies that are looking to expand into Oklahoma.”