Teens, 24-year-old arrested in connection to DFW robbery spree

In a up to date construction, the Dallas Police Department has arrested a bunch of youngsters and a 24-year-old in connection with a robbery spree that came about in North Texas right through May.

The police division’s robbery unit have been investigating a string of irritated robberies of people and companies in May. On May 31, they arrested 5 other people in connection with the case.

The arrested folks integrated a 15-year-old male, 3 16-year-old men, and a 24-year-old named Laquavious McMath. They had been charged as follows:

15-year-old male : Robbery – Business

: Robbery – Business 16-year-old male : Robbery – Business; Aggravated Robbery – Business

: Robbery – Business; Aggravated Robbery – Business 16-year-old male : Aggravated Robbery – Individual; Robbery – Business; Three counts Aggravated Robbery – Business

: Aggravated Robbery – Individual; Robbery – Business; Three counts Aggravated Robbery – Business 16-year-old male : Aggravated Robbery – Individual

: Aggravated Robbery – Individual McMath: Unlawful Carry of a Weapon

The robbery places right through the month of May had been as follows:

May 3, 2023, at 5:50 p.m., Aggravated Robbery – Business – 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 3, 2023, at 8:15 p.m., Aggravated Robbery – Individual – 2600 block of Throckmorton Street

May 7, 2023, at 5:57 p.m., Aggravated Robbery – Business – 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 15, 2023, at 12:15 p.m., Aggravated Robbery – Business – 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue

May 18, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., Aggravated Robbery – Individual – 4100 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., Aggravated Robbery – Individual – 4300 block of Brown Street

May 28, 2023, at 3:50 p.m., Aggravated Robbery – Business – 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue

May 28, 2023, at 4:02 p.m., Aggravated Robbery – Business – 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue

This arrest has introduced aid and a way of safety to the electorate of North Texas who have been residing in concern due to the robberies. It additionally serves as a caution to possible criminals that legislation enforcement will do the whole thing in their energy to be sure that the protection of the general public.

For extra news and updates from Texas, keep tuned.