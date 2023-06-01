Destruction from Russia’s war on Ukraine revealed in new before and after satellite images





New before and after satellite images from Google Earth’s public website online disclose the level of the destruction led to through Russia’s war on Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has suffered immense devastation, which is now vividly captured thru those images. The scale of the wear is surprising, highlighting the real extent of the affect that this war has had on the rustic. The images function a stark reminder of the catastrophic aftermath of this warfare, in addition to the desire for peace and steadiness in the area.

