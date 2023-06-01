Florida opens investigation into Duval County Jail’s medical provider

The Florida Department of Management Services opened an investigation into Armor Correctional Services after the agency failed to report that they were convicted in the death of a Milwaukee inmate in October 2022.

This comes a week after The Tributary asked the department why Armor was not on its convicted vendor list. Florida law prohibits public agencies from signing contracts with companies that have been convicted of crimes.

The City of Jacksonville renewed its contract with the company in November 2022. The original contract was signed in October 2017.

A reporter asked the city’s procurement department if the city knew about the company’s conviction. However, a city spokesperson who used an anonymous city email intervened and told the reporter not to contact individual employees. That person later declined to answer The Tributary’s questions, citing pending litigation.

The question wasn’t related to any litigation.

Armor was convicted in the 2016 death of Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas.

Thomas, 38, was found dead from dehydration on April 24, 2016, after he spent a week in his cell without water, according to local news reports. His death was ruled a homicide.

The company was found guilty on Oct. 11, 2022 of neglecting residents of a penal facility and falsifying health care records.

“It is extremely rare to prosecute a corporation. However, such a prosecution is justified in particularly egregious circumstances,” Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said in a news release after the conviction was announced. “Armor Correctional betrayed the trust of the people of Milwaukee County by not only neglecting Mr. Thomas and others, but also by attempting to hide the neglect by falsifying the medical records.”

Armor Correctional has been sued in federal court at least 370 times between the creation of the agency in 2005 to 2018. Those lawsuits range from accusations such as medical malpractice to wrongful death and employment issues. Seventy-seven lawsuits were filed the year Jacksonville signed its first contract.

In the seven years prior to Armor’s contract, 38 people died in Duval County jail custody, according to public records. In the six years since the company took over, at least 65 deaths have been reported – a 71% increase over less time. Those deaths include people who were not given medications and who died by suicide or physical trauma, according to autopsy reports reviewed by The Tributary.

The company will likely be sued by the surviving family of Dexter Barry, a heart transplant recipient who died in Nov. 2022 after he didn’t get his anti-rejection medications while in the Duval County Jail for two days.

Jail staff who processed Dexter Barry’s intake noted his medications were “urgent,” and they verified the medications with the Walmart pharmacy Barry used, but the staff never administered the drugs.

Barry was arrested on Nov. 18. He spent two days in jail and was released after he paid a $503 bond. He died three days later.

A private pathologist hired by Barry’s family confirmed he died because his body rejected the heart. The pathologist said he didn’t feel medically qualified to connect Barry’s body rejecting his heart with the two days he spent in jail without taking his medications.

However, Dr. Maya Guglin, an Indiana cardiologist on the board at the American College of Cardiology, said organ transplant recipients have to take anti-rejection medications because their bodies view the new organ as an invasion that must be fought off.

“If you just drop those medications, everyone is eventually going to reject that organ,” she told the Tributary earlier.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has refused to answer questions about Barry, citing an administrative review of his death, which was opened after The Tributary sent the department questions about Barry’s death.

