Tampa Bay Rays fans sing team’s praises for Opening Day of 25th season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Rays get started their 25th season, it is secure to mention some fans are slightly extra enthusiastic than others.

One team of buddies outdoor Tropicana Field sang one of their unique songs devoted to wunderkind shortstop Wander Franco.

This is to the track of the Flintstones’ theme: “Wander. Wander Franco; He’s the best shortstop in history. From the Dominican Republic. He will help us win a World Series.”

“Because we are the biggest fans of the Rays and we are raising up every day,” mentioned Jason Schwader

“I love it. I’ve been a season ticket holder since Corona and it’s been the best decision I ever made,” mentioned Manoli Andropoulos.

“I am happy. I’m here with my husband and our friends. We get to celebrate. They are like our family there. We know everybody and it’s just always exciting to be here,” mentioned Michelle Andropoulos.

Stacie Campbell is one of those that be mindful when the Rays have been born.

“My husband and I started dating, bringing our boys to the Rays games like $5 a ticket, I think it was,” mentioned Campbell.

Stacie and the Rays have been an ideal fit.

“It was so much fun. The seats were packed. It was great. Plus, we ended up getting married.” mentioned Campbell.

Others have come to like the Rays extra just lately.

“I think it’s really fun to share an experience with the family to come on opening day and watch the sport that we all play and love,” mentioned Caden Kenny.