Where to find ‘Taylor Swift Way’ in Arlington before the concert

ARLINGTON, Texas — Smile, Swifties!

You can take a photograph at "Taylor Swift Way" when the singer visits AT&T Stadium this weekend. The City of Arlington has renamed the nook of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road at the northwest nook of AT&T Stadium after the song artist.

The signal will probably be at the boulevard nook from Friday to Sunday, town officers mentioned.

Swift is bringing her sold-out “The Eras Tour” to North Texas for 3 presentations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We have site visitors guidelines for you right here from our site visitors anchor, Tashara Parker.

Traffic will undoubtedly be very busy, particularly after seeing the crowd selecting up products on Thursday:

Fans are invited to pose for pics with the brief boulevard signal at the nook of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road, which options AT&T Stadium in the background.

Swift additionally made a "generous donation" to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, in accordance to officers. The buck quantity used to be now not specified. Food financial institution officers mentioned the donation "ensured thousands of North Texans in the Tarrant Area will be able to feed their families."