Live updates following grand jury indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s legal professional published Thursday that the ex commander-in-chief was once “shocked” when he realized a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him.

Joe Tacopina informed Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has spoken to Trump, 76, because the indictment got here down and that they each realized about it via media studies and now not from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s place of work.

“He’s ready to fight. You know, he’s the toughest guy I know. He was shocked, you know, because we really weren’t – I was shocked,” Tacopina mentioned of Trump’s response to the indictment.

“I’ve never been more angry about a charge because today, the rule of law in the United States of America died. It’s dead. It’s dead,” Tacopina mentioned.

The legal professional added that Trump’s anticipated Tuesday arraignment is “not finalized.”

“We are discussing with them, you know, obviously, there’s a group called the Secret Service that’s involved now. I mean, this is going to be something we’ve never seen the likes of,” Tacopina mentioned.

Tacopina added that he believes the studies that Trump will probably be charged with 34 counts of commercial fraud.

“We now heard 34 counts, and I guarantee you it’s going to be 34 counts when we find out next week,” he mentioned.

“They’ll take each check and make that a count, perhaps, and that’s how they’ll do it because the checks are paid to Cohen,” he defined.

When requested if Trump will probably be handcuffed subsequent week, Tacopina answered, “No.”

“This will backfire. Because we’re gonna win this case. We will humiliate them, and they will pay the price,” Tacopina added.







