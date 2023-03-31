2023 Texas Open: Hungry pack highlights Round 1 as weather forces delays at TPC San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Veterans Padraig Harrington and Matt Kuchar each and every shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to percentage the early lead with MJ Daffue and Roberto Diaz within the weather-delayed first spherical of the Valero Texas Open.

Daffue eagled the par-5 18th hollow at TPC San Antonio and Diaz made birdie on 18 to sign up for the 51-year-old Harrington — who has performed at the PGA Tour, European excursion and PGA Tour Champions this 12 months — and the 44-year-old Kuchar atop the leaderboard.

“I’m an optimistic, pretty enthusiastic person,” Harrington stated. “I wake up and the minute I hit a golf shot I’m dreaming I’m going to find the secret. Even though there isn’t one, you’re always hopeful, dreaming. Let’s see if I really am better out there with the kids.”

Play used to be behind schedule via fog within the morning, which avoided the afternoon part of the sphere from completing their rounds on Thursday. Among the past due starters, Justin Lower used to be 5 beneath via 8 holes and Patrick Rodgers used to be 4 beneath via 13 when play used to be suspended as a result of darkness.

Matt Wallace — a winner remaining week within the Dominican Republic — shot 69 together with Garrick Higgo, Harry Higgs, Chez Reavie and Nick Taylor.

Daffue had the most important end. He holed a 27-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 seventeenth hollow. He hammered a 291-yard 2d shot to the again fringe of the golf green on 18, and transformed a 14-footer from the perimeter for a 5-under 31 at the again 9.

“It was a jumper lie (on 18),” Daffue stated, “and it was right at the max of my 7-wood and I said ‘I’m going to hit it. I’m feeling this one.’ It was a good day.”

The 34-year-old Daffue is looking for his first PGA Tour victory. Diaz, taking part in on a sponsor’s exemption, completed with a 14-foot birdie.

Harrington and Kuchar are each in search of their first win this decade. Kuchar gained two times in 2019. Harrington, who gained 4 occasions remaining 12 months at the over-50 excursion, hasn’t gained at the PGA Tour because the Honda Classic in 2015. The three-time main champion’s most up-to-date European excursion victory used to be the Portugal Masters in 2016.

This month, Harrington used to be introduced as an inductee within the 2024 magnificence to the World Golf Hall of Fame. The remaining time he used to be within the most sensible 3 after his first spherical used to be at PGA National 8 years in the past, when he went directly to win.

A victory this week would additionally get Harrington into the Masters for the second one time since 2015; he neglected the lower at Augusta National remaining 12 months.

Harrington began at the again 9 and ran off 3 directly birdies across the flip and two extra at the fourth and 5th holes sooner than ultimate with 4 directly pars.

Kuchar opened with a bogey on No. 10, then sat for greater than two hours sooner than the fog lifted. He made 3 birdies at the ultimate 5 holes of his first 9, then transformed 3-footers for birdie on Nos. 5 and eight.

“If you start playing some indifferent golf, this course can jump up and bite you,” Kuchar stated. “I was lucky to get away with a couple of loose ones today. For the most part, my game is in some pretty good form and I enjoy this golf course a lot.”

