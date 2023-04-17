Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs by the numbers

TORONTO, Ont. — Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, 3rd in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, 2d in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -158, Lightning +135; over/beneath is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs host sequence opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in recreation considered one of the Eastern Conference first spherical. The groups meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Maple Leafs went 2-1 in opposition to the Lightning in the common season. In their remaining common season matchup on Dec. 3, the Lightning received 4-3 in time beyond regulation. Brayden Point led the Lightning with two targets.

Toronto is 15-7-4 in opposition to the Atlantic Division and 50-21-11 total. The Maple Leafs have a 22-6-5 file in video games they’ve fewer consequences than their opponent.

Tampa Bay is 46-30-6 total with a 12-13-1 file in opposition to the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have given up 252 targets whilst scoring 280 for a +28 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has scored 30 targets with 69 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has 4 targets and 6 assists over the previous 10 video games.

Steven Stamkos has 33 targets and 51 assists for the Lightning. Point has seven targets and 6 assists over the remaining 10 video games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 targets, 4.7 assists, 4.3 consequences and 10.6 penalty mins whilst giving up two targets according to recreation.

Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 targets, 5.7 assists, 5.6 consequences and 16.7 penalty mins whilst giving up 3.1 targets according to recreation.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (decrease frame), Ilya Samsonov: each day (undisclosed), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: each day (higher frame), Matt Murray: each day (head), Mark Giordano: each day (undisclosed), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (backbone), Sam Lafferty: each day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: each day (decrease frame).