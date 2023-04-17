South Carolina trooper shot in face during traffic stop

A South Carolina trooper was once shot in the face over the weekend after preventing a automobile for dashing

BAMBERG, S.C. — A South Carolina trooper was once shot in the face after pulling over a automobile for dashing, government stated.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier stopped the automobile about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for going greater than 20 mph (32 kph) over the velocity prohibit on U.S. Highway 78 in Bamberg County, Highway Patrol spokesperson Heather Biance stated.

Another trooper chased the automobile into neighboring Orangeburg County, the place the driving force crashed right into a area, the Highway Patrol stated in a remark. Frazier was once wounded at the proper aspect of the face. He is improving in a health facility, Biance stated.

Authorities didn’t free up any longer information, together with whether or not somebody in the home was once harm, the driving force’s situation or whether or not the driving force was once arrested.

The Highway Patrol stated further information shall be launched through the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating.

Frazier has labored as a trooper for 5 years, government stated.