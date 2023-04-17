Why I’m Leaving Austin & Moving Back to NYC



April seventeenth, 2023

After 8 years in Austin, I’m leaving and heading again to NYC full-time.

I first visited Austin in 2013, were given hooked, and began coming again such a lot that I made up our minds to transfer right here in 2015. I used to be handiest semi-here my first couple of years. I cut up my time in NYC for somewhat, traveled so much, and lived in Paris for somewhat.

But, in 2019, this was my handiest house.

However, over the past yr, it’s develop into transparent that the town and I’ve grown aside. The bizarre little the city that drew me right here as a respite from the hustle and bustle of NYC is now not a peculiar little the city however a large town missing giant town infrastructure. The visitors is horrible, my meals truck parks are long past, it’s costlier, and quirky Rainey Street is now all prime rises and accommodations. The town’s personality has simply modified so much as Austin has develop into “the place to be.”

Now, I’m no longer making an attempt to be a type of “get off my lawn” other people. I’m certain other people lamented other people like me coming and converting their town. Just as other people sooner than them and other people sooner than them.

Change is a continuing in lifestyles and making an attempt to prevent alternate is like making an attempt to grasp again the tide. Austin can alternate all it needs. Not all the adjustments were dangerous. There’s much more to do within the town, there’s extra jazz and comedy, higher meals, and the airport has extra direct flights now.

But if Austin needs to be a town — and its native leaders appear to need it that manner whilst they bemoan the emerging price of housing — then be a town. Give us higher infrastructure, extra housing, motorbike paths, and public transportation. Austin has develop into a town however with none of the advantages that include towns.

Last yr, roaming from NYC to Paris to Berlin to London, I started to realize that the issues I like about giant towns aren’t found in Austin. I overlooked strolling all over the place, museums, jazz golf equipment, public transportation, copious artwork museums, and variety of other people, concepts, and meals. I overlooked the hustle and bustle that includes puts like NYC, Boston, London, and different metropolises.

I spent a large number of ultimate yr in Austin and, beginning in October as a result of my hypersensitivity photographs, I didn’t depart for six months. During all that point, I dated, joined social golf equipment, and constructed a lifestyles there.

But my middle simply saved whispering, “This isn’t the place.”

Austin now not appears like house. NYC has all the time had a work of my middle. I would like to return and notice the way it is going. Will I spend 8 years there? I don’t know. By then, I’ll be fifty!

But, at the moment, I’m in a position to say good-bye to Austin. After 8 years, this chaper has come to an finish.