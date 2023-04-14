Suspect in classified documents leak makes 1st court appearance

The 21-year-old arrested in reference to the leaked documents probe has been charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of nationwide protection information and willful retention of classified documents, which jointly lift a most of 15 years in jail.

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air Force National Guard, made his preliminary appearance ahead of a federal Justice of the Peace in Boston on Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

Teixeira walked into court in a beige smock and pants with a black T-shirt beneath. He entered in handcuffs, which have been got rid of ahead of he sat on the protection desk together with his legal professional. Teixeira looked as if it would in short scan the gang whilst in his seat.

An undated photograph of Jack Teixeira, suspected of leaking classified documents. Obtained via ABC News

- Advertisement -

Three other people sat on a bench in the entrance row reserved for family of the defendant.

As Teixeira was once re-handcuffed and led from court, any individual in the entrance row referred to as out, “Love you, Jack.” The 21-year-old answered, “Love you, too, dad.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadine Pellegrini sought pretrial detention, which was once granted pending the end result of a listening to on Wednesday.

- Advertisement - Suspected classified record leaker and U.S National Guardsman, Jack Teixeira, is taken into custody via FBI brokers in North Dighton, Mass., April 13, 2023. WCVB

Teixeira was once taken into custody in Massachusetts on Thursday “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information,” Attorney General Merrick Garland introduced.

Media experiences have described the U.S. intelligence documents — which appear to include top-secret information concerning the Ukraine warfare and different portions of the arena — as being shared amongst a small staff of customers on Discord ahead of getting wider realize.