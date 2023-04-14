Collin College Received Hoax 911 Call About Active Shooter

On the morning of April 13, 2023, the Plano police had been alerted to a suspected “swatting” case at Collin College. A identical name was once reported at a faculty in Fort Worth, including to a chain of false emergency studies at colleges throughout Texas.

At 10:13 a.m., Plano police tweeted that they had been en path to the Collin College campus positioned on the 2800 block of East Spring Creek Parkway, according to a “possible active shooter” scenario, labeled as a “code red.” A couple of mins later, police stated no accidents had been positioned, however officials persisted to go looking all campus structures. However, the dep. later verified that the decision gained at round 9:45 a.m. was once a false document claiming {that a} mass capturing befell at the faculty’s premises.

We had a HOAX name come into our 9-1-1 heart at roughly 9:45 am {that a} mass capturing had befell at Collin College Plano campus. Plano Police and Fire-Rescue reaction was once swift. It was once briefly decided to be a false name. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) April 13, 2023

As officials arrived at Collin College to handle the location, a Plano officer’s firearm by accident discharged. Fortunately, no accidents had been reported. According to an electronic mail received by way of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the release came about on the second one flooring of a development. No accidents had been reported and no scholars had been close by on the time.

The faculty’s Plano campus closed for the remainder of the day Thursday. Local Profile reached out to the Plano Police Department, however didn’t obtain a reaction previous to publishing.

On Thursday morning, Texas Wesleyan University additionally issued an emergency alert directing scholars and team of workers on its Fort Worth campus to take safe haven and stay indoors.

“There was never an actual threat to campus,” the university said in a tweet. “We want to commend our safety and security team for taking swift action in notifying the TXWES community and responding in a timely manner.”

Hoax emergency calls had been additionally made to different colleges in Texas, together with Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Baylor University in Waco, Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio and Texas A&M University in Bryan. All of the reported incidents had been showed to be false.

