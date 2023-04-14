Gov. Greg Abbott injects politics into Texas’ criminal justice system

During his 8 years in place of business, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has had numerous pardon requests land on his table. Almost at all times he waves them off.
Even in high-profile instances, through which Republicans and Democrats alike have desperately referred to as for the governor to spare the lives of demise row prisoners many imagine are blameless after years or a long time of court docket scrutiny, Abbott has no longer used the restricted pardon powers he possesses to step in.
