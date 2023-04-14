New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers to meet in Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2012

- Advertisement -

One of the easiest rivalries in hockey is about to kick off on the largest degree in the game as the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will face each and every different in the first spherical of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By distinctive feature of the Carolina Hurricanes profitable the Metropolitan Division, the Devils will likely be the two-seed and have home-ice merit over their competitors from throughout the Hudson River.

The Hurricanes claimed the department name via a unmarried level as they beat the Florida Panthers via a ranking of 6-4. Meanwhile, the Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 in extra time.

Had the Hurricanes misplaced whilst the Devils gained, New Jersey would have claimed the Metropolitan Division name and would have performed the New York Islanders in the first spherical.

This is the first time the Rangers and the Devils have met in any degree of the playoffs since the 2011-12 season.

The final time those two groups met, Adam Henrique (14) ranking this function on longtime Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2012 season

Despite their unhealthy blood, there hasn’t been a battle between the two groups all season lengthy

That 12 months, the groups met in the Eastern Conference Finals the place a series-clinching function via Adam Henrique despatched the Devils to the Stanley Cup Final – the place they’d lose in six video games to the Los Angeles Kings.

Over the path in their competition, the two groups have met six occasions – together with two times in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In first spherical matchups, the Rangers gained two times in 1992 and 2008 whilst the Devils swept the Rangers in 2006.

New Jersey is having a look to win their fourth name in staff historical past and the franchise’s first since 2003. Meanwhile, the Rangers try to get their 5th Stanley Cup – a trophy they have not had their palms on since 1994.

This season, the Devils have had the Rangers’ quantity profitable 3 in their 4 matchups. According to hockeyfights.com, there hasn’t been a battle between the two groups all season.