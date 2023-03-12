Sunshine Skyway Bridge closes tomorrow, ahead of Skyway 10k

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — If you have been pondering of the use of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge day after today, you may want to get started pondering of differently throughout.

The Northbound lanes of I-275 shall be CLOSED day after today morning from 3:30 AM till 11:00 AM because of the yearly Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race.

Organizers expect 8,000 runners shall be taking part within the Skyway 10K Race.

Northbound drivers shall be detoured from I-275 onto US Hwy 41.

Those taking part within the run will have to evaluation race laws on the Skyway 10k website.

The Southbound lanes of I-275 will stay OPEN; alternatively, drivers is probably not authorized get admission to to the South relaxation space in Manatee County.

Further, the Skyway Fishing Piers, each north and south, shall be closed at Midnight.

Southbound drivers are NOT authorized to prevent at the Bridge.