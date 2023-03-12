Child hospitalized after being shot in Oak Cliff, police investigating

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A kid was once hospitalized on Saturday night with a gunshot wound, police mentioned.

On March 11, officials answered to a capturing name from a house in the 1700 block of Newport Avenue in Oak Cliff.

Police mentioned they have been knowledgeable that the kid was once in strong situation on the time they have been taken to the sanatorium.

Officers have been on scene looking for proof and carrying out interviews. So some distance, no person has been charged with against the law.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a creating tale.