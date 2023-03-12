Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6th

Comment

In a speech Saturday evening, former vice chairman Mike Pence delivered what amounted to his most powerful rebuke of Donald Trump, criticizing the previous president for his position within the lead-up to the Jan. 6 assault at the United States Capitol in addition to makes an attempt to rewrite the historical past of that day.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence stated. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

The former vice chairman was once talking on the Gridiron dinner, a white-tie match thrown through newshounds in Washington, D.C. that this yr featured speeches through Secretary of State Antony Blinken and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy along with Pence. The annual match has a tendency to be a lighthearted affair, with skits and parody songs carried out through individuals of the Washington press corps.

The evening additionally options comedy routines from politicians, the place they steadily are extra prepared to chop unfastened, possibly for the reason that Gridiron does no longer permit tv cameras. Pence's efficiency integrated his personal strive at a comedy regimen, which integrated knocks on his former operating mate.

“I once invited President Trump to Bible study,” Pence stated early in his speech. “He really liked the passages about the smiting and perishing of thine enemies. As he put it, ‘Ya know Mike, There’s some really good stuff in here.’”

Pence additionally hinted about his personal attainable run for president. “I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024,” he stated. “If it’s me.”

But close to the top of Pence's speech he became critical, pronouncing that there was once one matter he would no longer funny story about.