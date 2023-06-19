Stitt signs bill creating new workforce commission | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – Gov. Kevin Stitt said a new workforce development commission would help grow and stabilize the state’s labor pool.

The governor held a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 621 Monday afternoon that creates the nine-member Oklahoma Workforce Commission. The House, Senate and governor would each appoint three members.

“As Oklahoma’s economic outlook continues to expand, it’s pertinent that our workforce grows with the demand, which is why this session I challenged the Workforce Transformation Task Force with identifying our state’s key areas of improvement on this front; and while our work isn’t over, I’m thrilled about the momentum we’ve made,” Stitt said in a statement.

Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber of Commerce, called the bill a ‘huge step forward.”

“Workforce is the number one concern of businesses in our state, Warmington said. “Senate Bill 621 makes transformational changes to workforce development that will benefit Oklahoma.”

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said the bill has a funding component.

“I want to ensure that for the first time in Oklahoma’s history, the state is providing funds to assist with our workforce plan,” Pugh said. “We want to ensure when we’re going out around the state and doing economic development, the workforce is available as companies are expanding, growing, and moving into the state of Oklahoma.”

The bill didn’t receive a fiscal impact analysis.

“It also provides the Commission the ability to create and staff an office to help out with the duties of the Commission, but it does not give a guideline on how many personal may be hired and at what salaries,” the bill said. “Therefore, there is no known impact from the staffing of the office, just that it will likely cost some money.”

Stitt has put the workforce at the forefront in his efforts to make Oklahoma what he calls “a top ten state.” He shook up his cabinet in April, creating a new position of Secretary of Workforce Development.

“This distinct effort, in addition to working with the Secretary of Commerce, will be critical in our vision to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation,” Stitt said at the time.

The governor has not said who would fill the cabinet position.