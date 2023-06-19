Georgia lawmakers begin review of state’s tax credits







(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers may believe overhauling the state’s tax credits once they reconvene in January, however the particular motion they take may rely on what they listen from mavens over the following couple of months.

“The economic reality of tax credits is that when we help to expand an industry that isn’t profitable without our help, that’s bad for the economy,” University of Georgia professor Jeffrey Dorfman, the state’s fiscal economist, informed participants of the Joint Tax Credit Review Panel, which held its first public assembly this week. “Generally, this is not what you want to do. Thus, tax credits only make sense for business attraction if attracting that plant or employer or industry to the state is going to bring you some spillover benefit, some long-term benefit or some non-economic benefit.”

- Advertisement -

The staff will hang conferences around the state and counsel conceivable adjustments for lawmakers to believe.

“Keeping this in mind, tax credits should be used sparingly and for targeted opportunities only,” Dorfman added. “The common analysis that’s been achieved presentations that most often 80 to 95% of the companies that come for your state with enchantment incentives — tax credits or another way — had been going to find on your state anyway.

“So if we offered no tax credits or any business attraction incentives at all, we would lose a small amount of new business investment, but we would still get most of what we’re getting.”

- Advertisement -

Georgia provides an array of tax credits, starting from credits for historical preservation to the much-ballyhooed credit to draw movie manufacturing to credits Peach State politicos tout on every occasion a industry relocates to the state.

“We’re not just giving incentives away without getting something in return,” Andrew Capezzuto, leader administrative officer and common recommend for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, informed lawmakers.

Curtailing or overhauling the state’s tax credits has beef up amongst state leaders.

- Advertisement -

“It is imperative that we identify tax credits with a definitive return on investment so that we can increase competition and accountability for the taxpayers,” Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, mentioned in a commentary.

“Tax credits without a return on investment could be used to lower the state income tax,” Jones added. “If we’re going to continue to be the best state in the country to do business, while recruiting and retaining a strong workforce, we’ve got to be competitive with our income tax structure.”

Additionally, the Georgia Public Policy Foundation expressed its beef up for the tax credit review, pronouncing it might lend a hand decrease taxes for everybody.

“The Georgia Public Policy Foundation welcomes the General Assembly’s review of tax credits,” Kyle Wingfield, the crowd’s president and CEO, mentioned in a commentary. “We believe there is much room in Georgia’s tax code to broaden the base and lower tax rates for all, and that doing so will help ensure Georgia remains a highly competitive state and grows in prosperity.”

This article First gave the impression in the center square