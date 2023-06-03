Stephen Strasburg injury update: Nationals pitcher shut down again with ‘severe nerve damage,’ per report

Stephen Strasburg, a veteran right-hander for the Washington Nationals, has been out of recreation motion since June ultimate yr. There is recently no timeline for his conceivable go back to the big-league rotation. According to Jesse Dougherty’s report, Strasburg has been shut down from all bodily task because of serious nerve harm.

Since profitable World Series MVP honors in 2019, Strasburg has been fighting with other injury considerations. The Nationals rewarded him with a seven-year, $245 million extension throughout the 2026 season, however he has simplest controlled 8 begins and 31 1/3 innings since then, with an ERA of 6.89. The pitcher has struggled with carpal tunnel neuritis, shoulder irritation, neck pressure, thoracic outlet syndrome, rigidity response in his ribcage, and a recurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Despite his demanding situations, Strasburg has been a a success participant in his 13 seasons, with an ERA of three.24 and a Okay/BB ratio of four.37, a report of 113-62, and a three-time All-Star. He has additionally completed within the best 10 of the National League Cy Young vote thrice. However, his newest nerve problems may imply the tip of his MLB occupation. Strasburg is owed a steadiness of $35 million for this season and a complete of $105 million between 2024 and 2026.