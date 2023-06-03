Eagles’ Reed Blankenship won’t change mindset after earning starting spot, talks where he wants to improve

Reed Blankenship’s place with the Philadelphia Eagles has considerably modified when put next to final yr when he used to be an undrafted unfastened agent vying for a roster spot. Due to accidents within the security place right through coaching camp, Blankenship used to be given a possibility and made his manner into the Eagles’ 53-man roster. He performed a an important function within the group’s adventure to Super Bowl LVII. Blankenship emphasizes the significance of staying ready and treating each and every week as though he used to be starting. Learning from skilled avid gamers helped him get to where he is now.







Blankenship rose to a starting function due to an harm to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and made a very good get started selecting off Aaron Rodgers. He began 4 video games for the Eagles previously season and recorded 34 tackles, one interception, and two passes defensed. Opposing quarterbacks had a passer score of 58.3 focused on him, and he allowed just one landing. Despite doing neatly, Blankenship is aware of he can nonetheless be informed and improve, particularly communication-wise. He seeks recommendation and learns from skilled avid gamers like Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Blankenship earned a first-team security spot this low season with Terrell Edmunds, K’Von Wallace, Justin Evans and Sydney Brown competing for any other starting security place. He is also in play for a three-safety glance in sure formations. Blankenship by no means will get relaxed together with his spot at the group and is all the time taking a look to improve. Rent is due each day, in accordance to Eagles head trainer Nick Sirianni, and Blankenship loves the sport and can play so long as he can, all the time staying humble and wholesome.