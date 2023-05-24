Steelers’ Kenny Pickett ‘excited’ to have Ben Roethlisberger in his corner as he begins his second NFL season





Kenny Pickett, the brand new quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is not serious about whether or not Ben Roethlisberger supported him first of all or no longer. Instead, Pickett is fascinated with the truth that he now has Roethlisberger’s reinforce going into his second NFL season. Following the Steelers’ first day of OTA, Pickett used to be requested about Big Ben’s feedback with regards to supporting him. Roethlisberger first of all had reservations about getting at the back of Pickett due to his personal arguable departure from the staff. However, Roethlisberger has since come round and has given his reinforce to Pickett.

“I’m excited to go into Year 2 with another guy in my corner pulling for me,” Pickett mentioned, revealing that he has constructed a just right courting with Roethlisberger. The reinforce from the veteran quarterback manner so much to Pickett, who used to be simply six years previous when Roethlisberger entered the NFL in 2004.

Roethlisberger and Pickett proportion extra than simply their roles as beginning quarterbacks for the Steelers. Both avid gamers have been first-round alternatives who led their school groups to convention titles throughout their ultimate seasons on campus. Additionally, each began their rookie seasons as backups and have been thrust briefly into the beginning lineup throughout a regular-season recreation. Both quarterbacks performed neatly however in the end got here up brief in their steady season debuts. However, they adopted up that loss via posting a successful document throughout their rookie seasons.

Roethlisberger and Pickett additionally proportion a commonplace love for the two-minute offense, in particular when the sport is at the line. Roethlisberger had a large number of game-winning drives throughout his profession, together with a well-known landing go in the overall seconds of Super Bowl XLIII. Pickett had 4 game-winning drives closing season, together with game-winning landing passes in consecutive video games.

During a humorous second on Roethlisberger’s podcast, the 2 quarterbacks have been discussing the two-minute offense. Roethlisberger did not imagine Pickett when he mentioned he used to be throwing to Najee Harris as an alternative of Steven Sims on his game-winning go in opposition to Baltimore in Week 16. “I was watching your eyes,” Roethlisberger mentioned to Pickett. “No one throws the ball that hard to a running back that hard right there.” Nonetheless, Roethlisberger reiterated his trust that Pittsburgh has a just right quarterback in Pickett.

Overall, Pickett is worked up to get started his second 12 months with Roethlisberger via his facet. “A lot goes into playing quarterback, as you know… I’m trying to get to that [level],” Pickett mentioned. Roethlisberger’s reinforce and reward imply so much to the younger quarterback and can indubitably push him to succeed in good things in the approaching season.



